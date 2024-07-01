© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

New flood disclosure rule provides NC homebuyers with property’s flood history

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
Last year, the National Park Service used funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to remove two threatened homes in Rodanthe. Both homes had been purchased in the last five years by their previous owners, despite a history of flooding.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Last year, the National Park Service used funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to remove two threatened homes in Rodanthe. Both homes had been purchased in the last five years by their previous owners, despite a history of flooding.

A new flood disclosure rule takes effect Monday in North Carolina. It makes disclosing flood history mandatory during the homebuying process.

Burning fossil fuels is driving up global average temperatures and increasing inland flooding. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and rains harder during storms. This increases flooding inside and outside federally designated floodplains.

The cost of flooding in North Carolina is expected to increase 34% by 2050.
Courtesy
/
Climate Central
The cost of flooding in North Carolina is expected to increase 34% by 2050.

The North Carolina Real Estate Commission now requires all home sellers to disclose information about their property’s flood histories, including answering questions about flood insurance and past disaster aid.

The Natural Resources Defense Council is one of several organizations that petitioned the commission to adopt a new flood disclosure rule.

Floods rank second in weather-related deaths in the U.S. They’re also expensive, costing nearly $700 million annually, according to research group Climate Central. Federal floodplain maps use past data to determine where flooding is likely.

“But with climate change, that’s going to be a wrench thrown into the gears of that process,” said Joel Scata, an attorney with the NRDC.

In Charlotte, 2,700 residential and commercial structures are in the federal floodplain. However, more than 10 times that many properties risk flooding in the next 30 years, according to modeling by the First Street Foundation.

“A buyer can then determine, ‘Oh, maybe this isn’t the house for me,' or, ‘I’m going to take this house, but I need to get flood insurance,’” Scata said.

For homeowners living in a floodplain, federal home buyout programs can serve as a lifeline. In Mecklenburg County, Storm Water Services administers local and federal funds to purchase and remove homes in historic floodplains.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Energy & Environment Energy/Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner
Related Content