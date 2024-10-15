What is FEMA doing in Western North Carolina? An agency spokesperson explains

Since Helene hit western North Carolina, workers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been on the ground helping with everything from search and rescue operations to signing up thousands of residents for millions of dollars worth of aid.

While complaints of the agency’s response times have been historically common, concerted disinformation campaigns after the storm have muddled what exactly FEMA does and doesn’t do.

Shirley Tracey, a FEMA spokesperson, recently spoke with WFDD's Santiago Ochoa about the agency’s presence and actions in western North Carolina.

Interview Highlights

On the initial emergency response:

"Often, there are things that are going on behind the scenes that FEMA is doing that — people don't see FEMA, but it's a result of FEMA's work, and I'll give you an example. Initially, when the hurricane hit here, we have boots on the ground immediately, and those are urban search and rescue teams working with the state in advance of a disaster, if possible.

We coordinate what the needs are going to be, or anticipate what the needs are going to be. So we have search and rescue teams coming in from everywhere, pre-positioned, ready to have boots on the ground and start helping survivors and going through collapsed buildings, looking for survivors. But that's the first step. Our first priority is to get people safe, get them into a shelter or a hotel, whatever, but get them out of harm's way."

On working with county and local governments:

"The method of delivery of services, okay, is the county determines what they need. They go then to the state, and they say, we have some unmet needs. We need x, y and z, and then the state fulfills those needs. And if the state can't, then it comes to FEMA, and then it's FEMA's responsibility."

On what the supply chain looks like:

"We've been in all of the counties, as I said, that's with search and rescue first. Now that may not look like FEMA — they may not be wearing blue shirts with the logo on the front, but that is the result of FEMA. We have people who are search and rescue, then we have people bringing in commodities for the immediate situation.

We take all of those mass quantities and put them at distribution sites throughout the state. Those distribution sites are where the county goes to get the water, the meals or whatever, take it back to their county and then distribute it to the residents. So there is a lot going on that perhaps people don't see and they say, well, 'Where's FEMA?' But FEMA is there."

On disinformation and its effects:

"Well, we hear those rumors, and that doesn't certainly help our mission. We have people, Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams who go out door to door and talking with the residents, one on one. We also have them positioned at various fire stations or distribution food distribution sites, so they are set up and they're, you know, they have to communicate with people what FEMA can do for them.

So we want FEMA to be presented in the best light. We don't want people to be saying these things about our organization when we're out there trying to help people, because they will get hesitant to to ask for help, and we want them to ask for help.

We have a county escort with us that really does tend to pave the way for us to be friends, to make friends with people, and for them to understand why we are really here and what we really can offer. We can't make people take help, but we want to at least let them know that the help is available, and when someone sees someone who's local, they're much more receptive."