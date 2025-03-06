© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina and other states gain access to frozen solar funds

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency has released funds for solar installation programs across the country. State agencies had been able to access the funds only intermittently after the federal agency froze the funds last month.

The EPA awarded North Carolina $156 million to launch EnergizeNC to expand residential solar access among low- to moderate-income communities. The group administering the program announced yesterday that the funds had been received, and it would begin planning the expansion of residential solar in the state.

Folks can sign up for updates on the program at energizeNC.com.
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner