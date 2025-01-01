EQUALibrium Live - From Africa to America: A Spiritual Musical Journey

Join WFAE for a Special EQUALibrium Live event: From Africa to America: A Spiritual Musical Journey

Celebrate Black History Month with us on Thursday, February 27, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM, at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement.

This inspiring 60-minute program will take you on a powerful journey through song, history and hope. Featuring narration by Frank McGinnis and soul-stirring music by the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Mixed Ensemble, this event honors the resilience and musical contributions of the Black community.

Admission is free, and we welcome donations to support WFAE’s mission of fostering civic engagement and producing events like this one. Together, we can continue creating meaningful experiences for our community.

We look forward to sharing this unforgettable evening with you!

Parking/ Transportation Information:

Parking is located at 219 E 7th St (lot adjacent to the WFAE building). The parking discount code is 9070.

There is also street parking nearby on N Brevard St as well.

For those taking the lightrail the stop would be 7th Street station.

Description of the WFAE building: The brick building across from 7th Street Station and Market. The entrance is on the side facing First Ward Park, and the barn doors will be open.

To join us for this memorable event, please register for your ticket below!