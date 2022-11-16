Majority of South Carolina voters support abortion rights with some restrictions, poll says

The majority of South Carolina voters favor the right to an abortion under some circumstances, according to a new Winthrop poll conducted prior to the midterm elections.

Eighty-six percent of respondents said a woman should be able to terminate a pregnancy that threatens her life or health. That number was 80% among Republicans and 92% among Democrats.

Eighty-two percent of respondents said a woman should be able to end a pregnancy that is the result of rape, with 75% of Republicans agreeing and 91% of Democrats agreeing.

When asked if a woman should be able to obtain an abortion for any reason, support among South Carolinians dropped to 46%, with a fourth of Republicans and three-fourths of Democrats in favor.

The poll surveyed 1,298 residents over a 15-day period. It included unaffiliated voters but their opinions were not isolated.

South Carolina currently has a six-week abortion ban on the books, though it is currently not in effect as the state supreme court considers whether it violates state privacy laws. Attempts to pass a stricter ban last month failed because of opposition in the state senate.

As it stands, abortion is legal in South Carolina up to 21 weeks and six days.