NEWS BRIEFS

Pneumonia infections spike in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 19, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST

After low levels of detected infections since 2019, pneumonia infections have increased across the country since late spring and remain high. As a result, Mecklenburg County Public Health has increased pneumonia surveillance and is now monitoring 12 potential outbreaks involving school-based settings.

Residents, and especially children, are urged to stay up to date with vaccines, stay home and keep your kids home if they are not well, seek medical care when appropriate, practice good hygiene, and take steps to bring fresher air inside. Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 704-336-6500.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports