Pneumonia infections spike in Mecklenburg County

After low levels of detected infections since 2019, pneumonia infections have increased across the country since late spring and remain high. As a result, Mecklenburg County Public Health has increased pneumonia surveillance and is now monitoring 12 potential outbreaks involving school-based settings.

Residents, and especially children, are urged to stay up to date with vaccines, stay home and keep your kids home if they are not well, seek medical care when appropriate, practice good hygiene, and take steps to bring fresher air inside. Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 704-336-6500.