Rabies vaccination efforts for racoons pick up again after Helene

Published April 2, 2025 at 12:34 PM EDT

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is teaming up with federal wildlife officials to curb the spread of rabies.

Starting this week, the United States Department of Agriculture will distribute oral rabies vaccines for raccoons across western North Carolina. Vaccine baits coated in fishmeal will be dropped by air in 17 counties including Ashe, Avery and Watauga. When bitten, the bait releases liquid triggering an immune response that protects against infection. Residents should avoid handling the vaccines.

If exposed, officials say they should wash the area thoroughly and call the number on the bait packet. The program, usually held in the fall, was delayed last year due to Hurricane Helene.
