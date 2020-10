Top Stories: Montana GOP Candidate Wins; Attack On Egyptian Christians

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On Coptic Christians Kills At Least 24 In Egypt.

-- Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Race Amid Assault Charge.

-- Cavs Beat Celtics As LeBron James Tops NBA's All-Time Playoff Scoring List.

-- Mark Zuckerberg Tells Harvard Graduates To Embrace Globalism, 'A Sense Of Purpose'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. GDP Grows Modestly In 1st Quarter Of 2017. ( Reuters)

Trump Reviewing U.S. Sanctions On Russia. ( The Hill)

Philippines Troops Continue Fight Against Militants In City. ( BBC)

Chinese Law Professor Forced To Stop Writing. ( AP)

Some 2,300 Migrants Saved On Thursday In Mediterranean. (Reuters)

Pittsburgh Defeats Ottawa To Return To NHL Stanley Cup Finals. ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.