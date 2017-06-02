Top Stories: May Jobless Report; Trump Seeks Reinstatement Of Travel Ban
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly.
-- Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban On 6 Majority-Muslim Nations.
-- Golden State Buries Cleveland In Game 1 Of NBA Finals, 113-91.
And here are more early headlines:
Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify Next Week At Senate Panel. ( Politico)
At Least 2 Dead In Wisconsin Plant Blast. ( Wisconsin State Journal)
Ex-Penn State Officials To Be Sentenced In Sandusky Molestation Cases. ( Philly.com)
Kansas Bans Concealed Guns In Public Hospitals. ( Kansas City Star)
Venezuelan Judge Killed While At Protest Barricade. ( Reuters)
Tropical Storm Beatriz Weakens To Depression In Pacific. ()
Huge Chunk Of Antarctic Ice Shelf Poised To Break Off. ( Newsweek)
Japan's Lower House Of Parliament Passes Emperor Abdication Bill. ( AFP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.