Top Stories: May Jobless Report; Trump Seeks Reinstatement Of Travel Ban

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly.

-- Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban On 6 Majority-Muslim Nations.

-- Golden State Buries Cleveland In Game 1 Of NBA Finals, 113-91.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify Next Week At Senate Panel. ( Politico)

At Least 2 Dead In Wisconsin Plant Blast. ( Wisconsin State Journal)

Ex-Penn State Officials To Be Sentenced In Sandusky Molestation Cases. ( Philly.com)

Kansas Bans Concealed Guns In Public Hospitals. ( Kansas City Star)

Venezuelan Judge Killed While At Protest Barricade. ( Reuters)

Tropical Storm Beatriz Weakens To Depression In Pacific. ()

Huge Chunk Of Antarctic Ice Shelf Poised To Break Off. ( Newsweek)

Japan's Lower House Of Parliament Passes Emperor Abdication Bill. ( AFP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.