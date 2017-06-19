Top Stories: Attack At London Mosque; London Fire Death Toll Rises
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- At Least 1 Dead After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near North London Mosque.
-- 79 People Are Believed Dead In London's Grenfell Tower Apartment Fire.
And here are more early headlines:
Supreme Court To Hear Congressional Redistricting Case. ( Washington Post)
Senate Democrats To Protest GOP Action On Health Care. ( Politico)
Officials Say It Took An Hour To Report U.S. Destroyer Collision. ( Reuters)
Brexit Talks Open In Brussels. ( Guardian)
Potential Tropical Storms Forming In Atlantic Ocean, Gulf Of Mexico. ()
Closing Arguments Today In Murder Retrial Of Ex-University Of Cincinnati Officer. ( WLWT)
Turkey Sends Troops To Qatar For Military Exercise. ( Al Jazeera)
N.Y. Public Theater's "Julius Caesar" Interrupted Again. ( New York Post)
