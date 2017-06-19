Top Stories: Attack At London Mosque; London Fire Death Toll Rises

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 1 Dead After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near North London Mosque.

-- 79 People Are Believed Dead In London's Grenfell Tower Apartment Fire.

And here are more early headlines:

Supreme Court To Hear Congressional Redistricting Case. ( Washington Post)

Senate Democrats To Protest GOP Action On Health Care. ( Politico)

Officials Say It Took An Hour To Report U.S. Destroyer Collision. ( Reuters)

Brexit Talks Open In Brussels. ( Guardian)

Potential Tropical Storms Forming In Atlantic Ocean, Gulf Of Mexico. ()

Closing Arguments Today In Murder Retrial Of Ex-University Of Cincinnati Officer. ( WLWT)

Turkey Sends Troops To Qatar For Military Exercise. ( Al Jazeera)

N.Y. Public Theater's "Julius Caesar" Interrupted Again. ( New York Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.