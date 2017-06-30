Top Stories: Germany On Same-Sex Marriage; Pioneering French Politician Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- German Lawmakers Approve Same-Sex Marriage.
-- French Politician Simone Veil, Holocaust Survivor And Abortion Pioneer, Dies At 89.
-- Florida Police Blame Tennis Star Venus Williams For Fatal Car Accident.
And here are more early headlines:
Watchdog Says Sarin Gas Killed Syrian Civilians In April. ( Washington Post)
Report: Administration To Target Parents Who Illegally Send Kids To U.S. ( McClatchy)
China Condemns Huge U.S. Arms Sale To Taiwan. ( New York Times)
Trump, South Korean President Talk Trade, North Korea. ( Reuters)
Global Cyberattack Hurts U.S., World Businesses. ( Bloomberg)
Former Sen. Hutchinson Nominated As NATO Ambassador. ( Texas Tribune)
Florida Power Plant Explosion Kills 2, Injures 2. ( AP)
Pakistan Tanker Truck Blast Death Toll At Least 174. ( AFP)
