Top Stories: Trump's View Of Russian Hacking; GOP Health Care Tax Breaks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Is Less Convinced About Russian Hacking Than His Intelligence Chiefs Are.

-- Who Would Enjoy Tax Breaks Under The GOP Health Care Proposals?

-- Sinai Attack: Bombs And Militants Kill Or Injure 26 Soldiers, Egypt Says.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Bombers Fly Over East Asian Waters, Angering China. ( BBC)

Chinese Dissident And Nobel Winner Liu Feared Gravely Ill. ( Australian)

Cyprus Reunification Talks Collapse. ( Guardian)

Panel Investigating Chemical Attacks Says It's Being Pressured. ( VOA)

Four Arab States Threaten Further Steps Against Qatar. ( BBC)

Tesla Aims To Build Biggest Lithium Battery In Australia In 100 Days. ( CNBC)

Flight Returns To Seattle After Passenger Attacks Attendant. ( CNN)

Three Gored In Running Of The Bulls In Spain. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.