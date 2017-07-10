Top Stories: Trump Jr. Met Russian Lawyer; Leading Cardinal Faces Sex Charges
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer With Promise Of Damaging Clinton Information.
-- Prominent Cardinal Returns To Australia To Face Sex Abuse Charges.
-- Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease.
-- NASA Spacecraft Gets Up Close With Jupiter's Great Red Spot.
And here are more early headlines:
Congress Returns To Face Health Care, Budget Matters. ( Washington Post)
Partial Ceasefire Holding In Southwestern Syria. ( Deutsche Welle)
Jordan, Kuwait Airlines Say U.S. Laptop Ban Is Lifted. ( BBC)
At Least 18 Dead, 30 Missing In Southern Japanese Flooding. ( Kyodo)
Hurricane Eugene Weakening As It Moves Away From Pacific Coast. ( NHC)
China Begins Testing Space Station Habitat - In Beijing. ( Reuters)
