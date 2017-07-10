Top Stories: Trump Jr. Met Russian Lawyer; Leading Cardinal Faces Sex Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer With Promise Of Damaging Clinton Information.

-- Prominent Cardinal Returns To Australia To Face Sex Abuse Charges.

-- Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease.

-- NASA Spacecraft Gets Up Close With Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns To Face Health Care, Budget Matters. ( Washington Post)

Partial Ceasefire Holding In Southwestern Syria. ( Deutsche Welle)

Jordan, Kuwait Airlines Say U.S. Laptop Ban Is Lifted. ( BBC)

At Least 18 Dead, 30 Missing In Southern Japanese Flooding. ( Kyodo)

Hurricane Eugene Weakening As It Moves Away From Pacific Coast. ( NHC)

China Begins Testing Space Station Habitat - In Beijing. ( Reuters)

