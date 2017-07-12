Top Stories: Latest On Donald Trump Jr.; Administration May End Citizenship Program
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Donald Trump, Jr. Says He 'Wanted To Hear It Out' In Russian Lawyer Meeting.
-- Trump Administration Considers End To Citizenship For Military Service Program.
-- 10th-Inning Homer Wins Lower-Stakes All-Star Game For American League.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Goes To France Today For Bastille Day, Macron Meeting. ( VOA)
Texas Sen. Cornyn Says Senate May Vote On Health Bill Next Week. ( Dallas Morning News)
Fed Chair Yellen To Discuss Economy With House Panel Today. ( AP)
U.S-Led Coalition Says Rights Group Report On Mosul Is "Irresponsible". ( AP)
Pictures: How Fires Are Devastating Western U.S. And Canada. ( Weather.com)
N.J. "Bridgegate" Defendant To Be Sentenced Today. ( Politico)
Internet Companies Join For "Net Neutrality" Action Today. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.