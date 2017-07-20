Top Stories: Trump Jr. Called To Testify To Senate Panel; CBO Scores ACA Repeal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Republicans Scramble For A Health Care Endgame Strategy.

-- Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify On Russia Ties Before Senate Judiciary Committee.

911 Tapes Released Of Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting.( Star-Tribune)

Siding Material In Deadly London Fire May Be On U.S. Buildings. ( AP)

Calif. Wildfire Expands Quickly, Destroys 29 Buildings. ( KSBY)

British American Tobacco To Buy Reynolds American. ( AP)

Report Alleges Cameroon Tortures Boko Haram Militants. ( Amnesty International)

O.J. Simpson To Ask For Parole In Nevada. ( CNN)

