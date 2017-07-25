© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Sylvan Esso: 'Die Young,' From The Echo Mountain Recording Sessions

By Bob Boilen
Published July 25, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

NOTE: Each day this week we'll be rolling out a series of videos from Sylvan Esso that comprise the duo's upcoming visual EP,Echo Mountain Sessions . Today's installment is a performance of the song "Die Young." You can see other videos in the series here .

Back in April, right about the time Sylvan Esso was releasing its second album What Now, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn got a bunch of their North Carolina friends together in an Asheville, N.C. studio to record some of the tracks from What Now as a big, live band. Members of Wye Oak, The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Mountain Man and Megafaun got together for a day at , reimagined the songs of Sylvan Esso and captured the whole thing for a visual EP they're calling Echo Mountain Sessions. It's due out July 28.

You can see the group's performance of the song "Rewind" and hear a conversation with Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath about the project here.

Come back each day this week for more in the series.

MUSICIANS
Matt Douglas: saxophone; Ryan Gustafson: guitar; Amelia Meath: vocals; Nick Sanborn: keys; Molly Sarle: vocals; Alexandra Sauser-Monnig: vocals; Jenn Wasner: bass; Joe Westerlund: drums

CREDITS
Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC
Produced by Sylvan Esso
Mixed and Engineered by Jon Ashley
Mastered by Evan Bradford

VIDEO CREW
Production Company: Remedy; Director: Josh Sliffe; DP: Rob Russell; Gaffer: Brian DeContreras; Camera Operators: Rob Russell, Josh Sliffe, Brian DeContreras

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
