Sylvan Esso: 'Die Young,' From The Echo Mountain Recording Sessions

NOTE: Each day this week we'll be rolling out a series of videos from Sylvan Esso that comprise the duo's upcoming visual EP,Echo Mountain Sessions . Today's installment is a performance of the song "Die Young." You can see other videos in the series here .

Back in April, right about the time Sylvan Esso was releasing its second album What Now, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn got a bunch of their North Carolina friends together in an Asheville, N.C. studio to record some of the tracks from What Now as a big, live band. Members of Wye Oak, The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Mountain Man and Megafaun got together for a day at , reimagined the songs of Sylvan Esso and captured the whole thing for a visual EP they're calling Echo Mountain Sessions. It's due out July 28.

You can see the group's performance of the song "Rewind" and hear a conversation with Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath about the project here.

Come back each day this week for more in the series.

MUSICIANS

Matt Douglas: saxophone; Ryan Gustafson: guitar; Amelia Meath: vocals; Nick Sanborn: keys; Molly Sarle: vocals; Alexandra Sauser-Monnig: vocals; Jenn Wasner: bass; Joe Westerlund: drums

CREDITS

Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC

Produced by Sylvan Esso

Mixed and Engineered by Jon Ashley

Mastered by Evan Bradford

VIDEO CREW

Production Company: Remedy; Director: Josh Sliffe; DP: Rob Russell; Gaffer: Brian DeContreras; Camera Operators: Rob Russell, Josh Sliffe, Brian DeContreras

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.