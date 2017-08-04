Top Stories: July Jobless Rate; Bills To Protect Special Counsel Mueller
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S Economy Adds 209,000 Jobs In July; Unemployment Dips To 4.3 Percent.
-- Senators Introduce 2 Bills To Try To Keep Trump From Firing Mueller.
-- Multistory Fire In Dubai's Torch Tower Extinguished Without Injuries.
-- West Virginia Governor Announces He'll Switch To GOP At Trump Rally.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Renovations To Start As Trump Takes Vacation. ( The Hill)
Sessions To Discuss Plans To Stop Leaks. ( Bloomberg)
Rwandan President Kagame Expected To Win New Term. ( Reuters)
Controversial Venezuelan Assembly To Open On Constitution. ( AP)
Uber Didn't Quickly Pull Recalled Cars In Singapore. ( CNBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.