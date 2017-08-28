Top Stories: Latest On Tropical Storm Harvey; Sailors' Remains Recovered
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Already Flooded, Houston Braces As Two Swollen Reservoirs Are Opened.
-- Navy Recovers Remains Of All 10 Missing Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain.
-- Uber Picks New CEO, Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi.
And here are more early headlines:
India Deploys Soldiers Ahead Of Popular Guru's Sentencing.( NDTV)
France Holds Summit On Migrants With African, European Officials. ( AFP)
China, India Step Back From Border Dispute. ( Reuters)
King Statue To Be Unveiled Today In Atlanta. ( AJC.com)
It's Now Illegal To Use Plastic Bags In Kenya. ( BBC)
Kendrick Lamar Wins VMA Video Of The Year. ( People)
