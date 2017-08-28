© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Latest On Tropical Storm Harvey; Sailors' Remains Recovered

By Korva Coleman
Published August 28, 2017 at 9:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Already Flooded, Houston Braces As Two Swollen Reservoirs Are Opened.

-- Navy Recovers Remains Of All 10 Missing Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain.

-- Uber Picks New CEO, Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi.

And here are more early headlines:

India Deploys Soldiers Ahead Of Popular Guru's Sentencing.( NDTV)

France Holds Summit On Migrants With African, European Officials. ( AFP)

China, India Step Back From Border Dispute. ( Reuters)

King Statue To Be Unveiled Today In Atlanta. ( AJC.com)

It's Now Illegal To Use Plastic Bags In Kenya. ( BBC)

Kendrick Lamar Wins VMA Video Of The Year. ( People)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

