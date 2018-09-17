© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

By Nicole Werbeck
Alexander McCall
Published September 17, 2018 at 8:10 PM EDT
Issa Rae
Issa Rae

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.

Comedian Trevor Noah
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Comedian Trevor Noah

Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh
Jordan Strauss / AP
Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh

Tiffany Haddish
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.

Actior Gaten Matarazzo
Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actior Gaten Matarazzo

Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez

Actor Jenifer Lewis
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actor Jenifer Lewis

Actor Kristen Bell
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actor Kristen Bell

Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown
Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown

Deon Cole
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Deon Cole

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Renee Bargh
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Renee Bargh

Adina Porter
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Adina Porter

TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews
Steve Granitz / WireImage
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews

Actor Kayli Carter
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actor Kayli Carter

Logan Shroyer
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Logan Shroyer

Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader

Michelle Wolf
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Michelle Wolf

Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Trae Patton/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak

Rocsi Diaz
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Rocsi Diaz

Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Angela Sarafyan
Kyle Grillot / Reuters
Angela Sarafyan

Alexander McCall
