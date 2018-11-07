Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 8, 2018. Joni Mitchell's age throughout has been updated to reflect her age as of Nov. 7, 2019.

" Good Friends," here's " The Arrangement."

Joni Mitchell, a " Woman of Heart and Mind," turns 76 today. She's " A Lucky Girl."

To celebrate our " Solid Love" for her, try our Joni Quiz, a virtual " Banquet" of 75 questions about Joni's life and music. It's yours " For Free" — a kind of " Twisted" " Lesson in Survival."

"If" you're thinking " I Don't Know Where I Stand" and want to shout " Help Me," please do not call on the Internet. " No Apologies," it's all " Down to You." Don't cheat and " Be Cool."

Really, " All I Want" is for you to score big on this quiz. If so, treat yourself to dinner at a " Chinese Café." Score poorly? I guess you are a " Little Green." Consider it your " Last Chance Lost." I'm certainly " Not to Blame."

That's " The Way It Is."

" My Best to You,"

" Stay in touch."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.