Nation & World

Joni Mitchell At 76: A Birthday Quiz

By Tom Huizenga
Published November 7, 2018 at 2:08 PM EST
Joni Mitchell strums her guitar outside The Revolution club in London in 1968.
Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 8, 2018. Joni Mitchell's age throughout has been updated to reflect her age as of Nov. 7, 2019.

" Good Friends," here's " The Arrangement."

Joni Mitchell, a " Woman of Heart and Mind," turns 76 today. She's " A Lucky Girl."

To celebrate our " Solid Love" for her, try our Joni Quiz, a virtual " Banquet" of 75 questions about Joni's life and music. It's yours " For Free" — a kind of " Twisted" " Lesson in Survival."

"If" you're thinking " I Don't Know Where I Stand" and want to shout " Help Me," please do not call on the Internet. " No Apologies," it's all " Down to You." Don't cheat and " Be Cool."

Really, " All I Want" is for you to score big on this quiz. If so, treat yourself to dinner at a " Chinese Café." Score poorly? I guess you are a " Little Green." Consider it your " Last Chance Lost." I'm certainly " Not to Blame."

That's " The Way It Is."

" My Best to You,"

" Stay in touch."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 8, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous version of the quiz incorrectly identified the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as the Canadian Hall of Fame.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
