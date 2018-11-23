New Music Friday For Nov. 23: 6 Albums You Should Hear Now

Gobble gobble! Our Thanksgiving weekend edition of New Music Friday includes the warped and wild pop sounds of My Brightest Diamond, stunning instrumental records from Ed Harcourt and Jacco Gardner, punk with heart and humor from Art Brut and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined this week by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson as they do a quick sprint through the essential albums dropping on Nov. 23.

Featured Albums:

My Brightest Diamond: A Million And One

Featured Song: "It's Me On The Dance Floor"

Ed Harcourt: Beyond The End

Featured Song: "Faded Photographs"

Calexico: The Black Light 20th Anniversary Edition

Featured Song: "El Morro"

Art Brut: Wham! Bang! Pow! Let's Rock Out!

Featured Songs: "Awkward Breakfast" and "Hospital"

Songs Ohia: Love & Work: The Lioness Sessions

Featured Song: "It Gets Harder Over Time"

Jacco Gardner: Somnium

Featured Song: "Volva"

