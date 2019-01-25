© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Music Friday For Jan. 25: The 6 Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Stephen Thompson
Published January 25, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
Compton rapper Boogie's new album <em>Everything's For Sale </em>is on our short list for the best albums out on Jan. 25.
Compton rapper Boogie's new album Everything's For Sale is on our short list for the best albums out on Jan. 25.

On this week's program, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Maden and Stephen Thompson to talk about the must-hear albums out on Jan. 25. This includes hard-driving riff rock with a healthy sense of humor from FIDLAR and Mike Krol, the Compton rapper Boogie, woozy synth-pop from The Dandy Warhols, the shape-shifting sounds of New Orleans singer DAWN and more.

Featured Albums:

  • FIDLAR: Almost Free
    Featured Song: "Can't You See"

  • Mike Krol: Power Chords
    Featured Song: "Nothing To Yell About"

  • Boogie: Everything's For Sale
    Featured Song: "Skydive"

  • The Dandy Warhols: Why You So Crazy?
    Featured Song: "Terraform"

  • Rat Boy: Internationally Unknown
    Featured Songs: "Don't Hesitate," "Chip On My Shoulder," "Follow Your Heart," and "Dad's Crashed Car"

  • DAWN: New Breed
    Featured Song: "We, Diamonds"

    • Other Notable Releases For Jan. 25:Backstreet Boys: DNA;Better Oblivion Community Center: S/T;Bring Me The Horizon: AMO; Rosie Carny: Bare;Toy: Happy In The Hollow;Vangelis: Nocturne;William Tyler: Goes West

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
