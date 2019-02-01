New Music Friday For Feb. 1: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

On this sprint through the week's best new albums, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna and Stephen Thompson for a whole lot of guitar rock, with a little bit of melancholy, acoustic beauty on the side. This includes Spielbergs, a group from Oslo, Norway, that makes its US debut with a fantastic squeal of feedback on This is Not the End; the L.A. quartet Cherry Glazerr, which just dropped its most emotionally potent and fully formed album ever; Girlpool, Le Butcherettes, the beautifully transporting songs of Tiny Ruins and more.

Featured Albums:

Spielbergs: This is Not the End

Featured Song: "Five On It"



Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed and Ready

Featured Song: "Ohio"

Girlpool: What Chaos is Imaginary

Featured Song: "Lucy's"

Beirut: Gallipoli

Featured Song: "Landslide"

Le Butcherettes: bi/MENTAL

Featured Song: "giveUP"

Tiny Ruins: Olympic Girls

Featured Song: "School of Design"

Other Notable Releases For Feb. 01:Boy Harsher: Careful;Deer Tick: Mayonnaise;Guided by Voices: Zeppelin Over China;Emily King: Scenery;Mandolin Orange: Tides of a Teardrop;David Meade: Cobra Pumps; Nina Nesbitt: The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change;Unloved: Heartbreak

