Nation & World

New Music Friday For Feb. 1: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Stephen ThompsonLyndsey McKenna
Published February 1, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
Cherry Glazerr's fourth full-length, <em>Stuffed and Ready, </em>is on our short list for the best albums out on Feb. 01.
On this sprint through the week's best new albums, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna and Stephen Thompson for a whole lot of guitar rock, with a little bit of melancholy, acoustic beauty on the side. This includes Spielbergs, a group from Oslo, Norway, that makes its US debut with a fantastic squeal of feedback on This is Not the End; the L.A. quartet Cherry Glazerr, which just dropped its most emotionally potent and fully formed album ever; Girlpool, Le Butcherettes, the beautifully transporting songs of Tiny Ruins and more.

Featured Albums:

  • Spielbergs: This is Not the End
    Featured Song: "Five On It"

  • Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed and Ready
    Featured Song: "Ohio"

  • Girlpool: What Chaos is Imaginary
    Featured Song: "Lucy's"

  • Beirut: Gallipoli
    Featured Song: "Landslide"

  • Le Butcherettes: bi/MENTAL
    Featured Song: "giveUP"

  • Tiny Ruins: Olympic Girls
    Featured Song: "School of Design"

    • Other Notable Releases For Feb. 01:Boy Harsher: Careful;Deer Tick: Mayonnaise;Guided by Voices: Zeppelin Over China;Emily King: Scenery;Mandolin Orange: Tides of a Teardrop;David Meade: Cobra Pumps; Nina Nesbitt: The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change;Unloved: Heartbreak

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    Lyndsey McKenna
