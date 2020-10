2019 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

During the show, follow along with our live blog for commentary, context and quips throughout the night .

A complete list of the winners and nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, presented on Feb. 10, 2019.

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year

• "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

• "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile

WINNER: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino

• "God's Plan" by Drake

• "Shallow" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

• "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

• "Rockstar" by Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

• "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

2. Album Of The Year

• Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B

• By the Way, I Forgive Youby Brandi Carlile

• Scorpion by Drake

• H.E.R.by H.E.R.

• Beerbongs & Bentleysby Post Malone

• Dirty Computerby Janelle Monáe

WINNER: Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

• Black Panther: The Album, Music from and Inspired by(Various Artists)

3. Song Of The Year

• "All the Stars" Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

• "Boo'd Up" Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

• "God's Plan" Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

• "In My Blood" Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

• "The Joke" Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

• "The Middle" Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

• "Shallow" Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

WINNER: "This is America" Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

4. Best New Artist

• Chloe X Halle

• Luke Combs

• Greta Van Fleet

• H.E.R.

WINNER: Dua Lipa

• Margo Price

• Bebe Rexha

• Jorja Smith

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

• "Colors" by Beck

• "Havana (Live)" by Camila Cabello

• "God is a Woman" by Ariana Grande

WINNER: "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" by Lady Gaga

• "Better Now" by Post Malone

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• "Fall in Line" by Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

• "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys

• "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: "Shallow" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

• "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

• "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

• "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Love Is Here to Stayby Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: My Way by Willie Nelson

• Nat "King" Cole & Meby Gregory Porter

• Standards (Deluxe)by Seal

• The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! by Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

• Camilaby Camila Cabello

• Meaning of Lifeby Kelly Clarkson

WINNER: Sweetener by Ariana Grande

• Shawn Mendesby Shawn Mendes

• Beautiful Traumaby P!nk

• Reputation by Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

• "Northern Soul" by Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford

• "Ultimatum" by Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara

• "Losing It" by Fisher

WINNER: "Electricity" by Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson

• "Ghost Voices" by Virtual Self

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

• Singularityby Jon Hopkins

WINNER: Woman Worldwide by Justice

• Treehouseby Sofi Tukker

• Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insidesby SOPHIE

• Lune Rougeby TOKiMONSTA

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

• The Emancipation Procrastination by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

WINNER: Steve Gadd Band by Steve Gadd Band

• Modern Loreby Julian Lage

• Laid Black by Marcus Miller

• Protocol 4 by Simon Phillips

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

• "Four Out Of Five" by Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: "When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell

• "Made An America" by THE FEVER 333

• "Highway Tune" by Greta Van Fleet

• "Uncomfortable" by Halestorm

13. Best Metal Performance

• "Condemned to the Gallows" by Between The Buried And Me

• "Honeycomb" by Deafheaven

WINNER: "Electric Messiah" by High On Fire

• "Betrayer" by Trivium

• "On My Teeth" by Underoath

14. Best Rock Song

• "Black Smoke Rising" Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

• "Jumpsuit" Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

• "Mantra" Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

WINNER: "Masseduction" Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

• "Rats" Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

15. Best Rock Album

• Rainier Fog by Alice In Chains

• M A N I A by Fall Out Boy

• Prequelleby Ghost

WINNER: From The Fires by Greta Van Fleet

• Pacific Daydream by Weezer

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

• Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino by Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: Colors by Beck

• Utopiaby Björk

• American Utopiaby David Byrne

• Masseductionby St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

• "Long As I Live" by Toni Braxton

• "Summer" by The Carters

• "Y O Y" by Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: "Best Part" by H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar

• "First Began" by PJ Morton

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER (TIE): "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand" by Leon Bridges

• "Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight" by Bettye LaVette

• "Honest" by MAJOR.

WINNER (TIE): "How Deep Is Your Love" by PJ Morton feat. Yebba

• "Made For Love" by Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

19. Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Boo'd Up" Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

• "Come Through and Chill" Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

• "Feels Like Summer" Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

• "Focus" Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

• "Long As I Live" Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: Everythign Is Love by The Carters

• The Kids Are Alright by Chloe x Halle

• Chris Dave and the Drumhedzby Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

• War & Leisureby Miguel

• Ventriloquism by Meshell Ndegeocello

21. Best R&B Album

• Sex & Cigarettesby Toni Braxton

• Good Thing by Leon Bridges

• Honestlyby Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: H.E.R. by H.E.R.

• Gumbo Unplugged (Live)by PJ Morton

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

• "Be Careful" by Cardi B

• "Nice For What" by Drake

WINNER (TIE): "King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

WINNER (TIE): "Bubblin" by Anderson .Paak

• "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

• "Like I Do" by Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

• "Pretty Little Fears" by 6lack Featuring J. Cole

WINNER: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino

• "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

• "Rockstar" Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

24. Best Rap Song

WINNER: "God's Plan" Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

• "King's Dead" Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Axel Morgan, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

• "Lucky You" R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

• "Sicko Mode" Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee)

• "Win" K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

25. Best Rap Album

WINNER: Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B

• Swimmingby Mac Miller

• Victory Lapby Nipsey Hussle

• Daytona by Pusha T

• Astroworld by Travis Scott

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

• "Wouldn't It Be Great" by Loretta Lynn

• "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" by Maren Morris

WINNER: "Butterflies" by Kacey Musgraves

• "Millionaire" by Chris Stapleton

• "Parallel Line" by Keith Urban

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

• "Shoot Me Straight" by Brothers Osborne

WINNER: "Tequila" by Dan + Shay

• "When Someone Stops Loving You" by Little Big Town

• "Dear Hate" by Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

• "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

28. Best Country Song

• "Break Up In the End" Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

• "Dear Hate" Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

• "I Lived It" Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

WINNER: "Space Cowboy" Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

• "Tequlia" Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

• "When Someone Stops Loving You" Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

29. Best Country Album

• Unapologeticallyby Kelsea Ballerini

• Port Saint Joeby Brothers Osborne

• Girl Going Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

• From A Room: Volume 2by Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

• Hiraethby Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhermann

• Belovedby Snatam Kaur

WINNER: Opium Moon by Opium Moon

• Molecules of Motionby Steve Roach

• Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island by Jim Kimo West

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

• SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE Regina Carter, soloist Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)

WINNER: DON'T FENCE ME IN John Daversa, soloist Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

• WE SEE Fred Hersch, soloists

• DE-DAH Brad Mehldau, soloist Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)

• CADENAS Miguel Zenón, soloist Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

• MY MOOD IS YOU Freddy Cole

• THE QUESTIONS Kurt Elling

• THE SUBJECT TONIGHT IS LOVE Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz, Gary Versace

• IF YOU REALLY WANT Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

WINNER: THE WINDOW Cécile McLorin Salvant

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

• DIAMOND CUT Tia Fuller

• LIVE IN EUROPE Fred Hersch Trio

• SEYMOUR READS THE CONSTITUTION! Brad Mehldau Trio

• STILL DREAMING Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

WINNER: EMANON The Wayne Shorter Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

• ALL ABOUT THAT BASIE The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

WINNER: AMERICAN DREAMERS: VOICES OF HOPE, MUSIC OF FREEDOM John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

• PRESENCE Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

• ALL CAN WORK John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

• BAREFOOT DANCES AND OTHER VISIONS Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

• HEART OF BRAZIL Eddie Daniels

WINNER: BACK TO THE SUNSET Dafnis Prieto Big Band

• WEST SIDE STORY REIMAGINED Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

• CINQUE Elio Villafranca

• YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

• YOU WILL WIN Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

• WON'T HE DO IT Koryn Hawthorne

WINNER: NEVER ALONE Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

• CYCLES Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds & Will Reagan, songwriters

• A GREAT WORK Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

• RECKLESS LOVE Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

WINNER: YOU SAY Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

• JOY. for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

• GRACE GOT YOU MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

• KNOWN Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

• ONE NATION UNDER GOD Jekalyn Carr

WINNER: HIDING PLACE Tori Kelly

• MAKE ROOM Jonathan McReynolds

• THE OTHER SIDE The Walls Group

• A GREAT WORK Brian Courtney Wilson

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: LOOK UP CHILD Lauren Daigle

• HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW Elevation Worship

• LIVING WITH A FIRE Jesus Culture

• SURROUNDED Michael W. Smith

• SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON Zach Williams

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: UNEXPECTED Jason Crabb

• CLEAR SKIES Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

• FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST The Isaacs

• STILL STANDING The Martins

• LOVE LOVE LOVE Gordon Mote

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

• PROMETO Pablo Alboran

WINNER: SINCERA Claudia Brant

• MUSAS (UN HOMENAJE AL FOLCLORE LATINOAMERICANO EN MANOS DE LOS MACORINOS), VOL. 2 Natalia Lafourcade

• 2:00 AM Raquel Sofía

• VIVES Carlos Vives

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

• CLAROSCURA Aterciopelados

• COASTCITY COASTCITY

• ENCANTO TROPICAL Monsieur Periné

• GOURMET Orishas

WINNER: AZTLÁN Zoé

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

• PRIMERO SOY MEXICANA Angela Aguilar

• MITAD Y MITAD Calibre 50

• TOTALMENTE JUAN GABRIEL VOL. II Aida Cuevas

• CRUZANDO BORDERS Los Texmaniacs

• LEYENDAS DE MI PUEBLO Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

WINNER: ¡MÉXICO POR SIEMPRE! Luis Miguel

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

• PA' MI GENTE Charlie Aponte

• LEGADO Formell Y Los Van Van

• ORQUESTA AKOKÁN Orquesta Akokán

• PONLE ACTITUD Felipe Peláez

WINNER: ANNIVERSARY Spanish Harlem Orchestra

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

• KICK ROCKS Sean Ardoin

• SAINT JAMES INFIRMARY BLUES Jon Batiste

WINNER: THE JOKE Brandi Carlile

• ALL ON MY MIND Anderson East

• LAST MAN STANDING Willie Nelson

46. Best American Roots Song

• ALL THE TROUBLE Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

• BUILD A BRIDGE Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

WINNER: THE JOKE Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

• KNOCKIN' ON YOUR SCREEN DOOR Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

• SUMMER'S END Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

47. Best Americana Album

WINNER: BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU Brandi Carlile

• THINGS HAVE CHANGED Bettye LaVette

• THE TREE OF FORGIVENESS John Prine

• THE LONELY, THE LONESOME & THE GONE Lee Ann Womack

• ONE DROP OF TRUTH The Wood Brothers

48. Best Bluegrass Album

• PORTRAITS IN FIDDLES Mike Barnett

• SISTER SADIE II Sister Sadie

• RIVERS AND ROADS Special Consensus

WINNER: THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS The Travelin' McCourys

• NORTH OF DESPAIR Wood & Wire

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

• SOMETHING SMELLS FUNKY 'ROUND HERE Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

• BENTON COUNTY RELIC Cedric Burnside

WINNER: THE BLUES IS ALIVE AND WELL Buddy Guy

• NO MERCY IN THIS LAND Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

• DON'T YOU FEEL MY LEG (THE NAUGHTY BAWDY BLUES OF BLUE LU BARKER) Maria Muldaur

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: PLEASE DON'T BE DEAD Fantastic Negrito

• HERE IN BABYLON Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

• CRY NO MORE Danielle Nicole

• OUT OF THE BLUES Boz Scaggs

• VICTOR WAINWRIGHT AND THE TRAIN Victor Wainwright And The Train

51. Best Folk Album

• WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND Joan Baez

• BLACK COWBOYS Dom Flemons

• RIFLES & ROSARY BEADS Mary Gauthier

• WEED GARDEN Iron & Wine

WINNER: ALL ASHORE Punch Brothers

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

• KREOLE ROCK AND SOUL Sean Ardoin

• SPYBOY Cha Wa

• ALOHA FROM NA HOA Na Hoa

WINNER: NO 'ANE'I Kalani Pe'a

• MEWASINSATIONAL - CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS Young Spirit

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

• AS THE WORLD TURNS Black Uhuru

• REGGAE FOREVER Etana

• REBELLION RISES Ziggy Marley

• A MATTER OF TIME Protoje

WINNER: 44/876 Sting & Shaggy

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

• DERAN Bombino

• FENFO Fatoumata Diawara

• BLACK TIMES Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

WINNER: FREEDOM Soweto Gospel Choir

• THE LOST SONGS OF WORLD WAR II Yiddish Glory

CHILDREN'S

55. Best Children's Album

WINNER: ALL THE SOUNDS Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

• BUILDING BLOCKS Tim Kubart

• FALU'S BAZAAR Falu

• GIANTS OF SCIENCE The Pop Ups

• THE NATION OF IMAGINE Frank & Deane

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

• ACCESSORY TO WAR (NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON & AVIS LANG) Courtney B. Vance

• CALYPSO David Sedaris

• CREATIVE QUEST Questlove

WINNER: FAITH - A JOURNEY FOR ALL Jimmy Carter

• THE LAST BLACK UNICORN Tiffany Haddish

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

• ANNIHILATION Patton Oswalt

WINNER: EQUANIMITY & THE BIRD REVELATION Dave Chappelle

• NOBLE APE Jim Gaffigan

• STANDUP FOR DRUMMERS Fred Armisen

• TAMBORINE Chris Rock

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: THE BAND'S VISIT Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

• CAROUSEL Renée Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

• JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Andrew Lloyd Webber & Harvey Mason, Jr., producers (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

• MY FAIR LADY Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Van Dean, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

• ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

• CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (Various Artists) Luca Guadagnino, compilation producer; Robin Urdang, music supervisor

• DEADPOOL 2 (Various Artists) David Leitch & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; John Houlihan, music supervisor

WINNER: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Hugh Jackman (& Various Artists) Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Greg Wells, compilation producers

• LADY BIRD (Various Artists) Timothy J. Smith, compilation producer; Michael Hill & Brian Ross, music supervisors

• STRANGER THINGS (Various Artists) Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer & Timothy J. Smith, compilation producers; Nora Felder, music supervisor

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER: BLACK PANTHER Ludwig Göransson, composer

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

• COCO Michael Giacchino, composer

• THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat, composer

• STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI John Williams, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

• ALL THE STARS Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA) Track from: Black Panther

• MYSTERY OF LOVE Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens) Track from: Call Me By Your Name

• REMEMBER ME Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade) Track from: Coco

WINNER: SHALLOW Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) Track from: A Star Is Born

• THIS IS ME Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble) Track from: The Greatest Showman

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: BLUT UND BODEN (BLOOD AND SOIL) Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)

• CHRYSALIS Jeremy Kittel, composer (Kittel & Co.)

• INFINITY WAR Alan Silverstri, composer (Alan Silvestri)

• MINE MISSION John Powell & John Williams, composers (John Powell & John Williams)

• THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

• BATMAN THEME (TV) Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

• CHANGE THE WORLD Mark Kibble, arranger (Take 6)

• MADRID FINALE John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

• THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat, arranger (Alexandre Desplat)

WINNER: STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

• IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers (Willie Nelson)

• JOLENE Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers (Dan Pugach)

• MONA LISA Vince Mendoza, arranger (Gregory Porter)

• NIÑA Gonzalo Grau, arranger (Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider)

WINNER: SPIDERMAN THEME Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

• BE THE COWBOY Mary Banas, art director (Mitski)

• LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR Doohee Lee, art director (BTS)

WINNER: MASSEDUCTION Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)

• THE OFFERING Qing-Yang Xiao, art director (The Chairman)

• WELL KEPT THING Adam Moore, art director (Foxhole)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

• APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION (LOCKED N' LOADED BOX) Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler & Matt Taylor, art directors (Guns N' Roses)

• I'LL BE YOUR GIRL Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden & Glen Nakasako, art directors (The Decemberists)

• PACIFIC NORTHWEST '73-74': THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Roy Henry Vickers, art directors (Grateful Dead)

WINNER: SQUEEZE BOX: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic, art directors ("Weird Al" Yankovic)

• TOO MANY BAD HABITS Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Johnny Nicholas)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

• ALPINE DREAMING: THE HELVETIA RECORDS STORY, 1920-1924 James P. Leary, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• 4 BANJO SONGS, 1891-1897: FOUNDATIONAL RECORDINGS OF AMERICA'S ICONIC INSTRUMENT Richard Martin & Ted Olson, album notes writers (Charles A. Asbury)

• THE 1960 TIME SESSIONS Ben Ratliff, album notes writer (Sonny Clark Trio)

• THE PRODUCT OF OUR SOULS: THE SOUND AND SWAY OF JAMES REESE EUROPE'S SOCIETY ORCHESTRA David Gilbert, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• TROUBLE NO MORE: THE BOOTLEG SERIES VOL. 13 / 1979-1981 (DELUXE EDITION) Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer (Bob Dylan)

WINNER: VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

• ANY OTHER WAY Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Jackie Shane)

• AT THE LOUISIANA HAYRIDE TONIGHT... Martin Hawkins, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

• BATTLEGROUND KOREA: SONGS AND SOUNDS OF AMERICA'S FORGOTTEN WAR Hugo Keesing, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

• A RHAPSODY IN BLUE - THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF OSCAR LEVANT Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers (Oscar Levant)

WINNER: VOICES OF MISSISSIPPI: ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS DOCUMENTED BY WILLIAM FERRIS William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

• ALL THE THINGS THAT I DID AND ALL THE THINGS THAT I DIDN'T DO Ryan Freeland & Kenneth Pattengale, engineers; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (The Milk Carton Kids)

WINNER: COLORS Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)

• EARTHTONES Robbie Lackritz, engineer; Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer (Bahamas)

• HEAD OVER HEELS Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid & Gian Stone, engineers; Chris Gehringer & Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers (Chromeo)

• VOICENOTES Manny Marroquin & Charlie Puth, engineers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer (Charlie Puth)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

• BOI-1DA

• LARRY KLEIN

• LINDA PERRY

• KANYE WEST

WINNER: PHARRELL WILLIAMS

71. Best Remixed Recording

• AUDIO (CID REMIX) CID, remixer (LSD)

• HOW LONG (EDX'S DUBAI SKYLINE REMIX) Maurizio Colella & Christian Hirt, remixers (Charlie Puth)

• ONLY ROAD (COSMIC GATE REMIX) Olaf Diekmann & Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)

• STARGAZING (KASKADE REMIX) Kaskade, remixer (Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)

WINNER: WALKING AWAY (MURA MASA REMIX) Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: EYE IN THE SKY - 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)

• FOLKETONER Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

• SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Matthew Guard & Skylark)

• SOMMERRO: UJAMAA & THE ICEBERG Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir)

• SYMBOL Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround producers (Engine-Earz Experiment)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

• BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS Mark Donahue & Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

• BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1 Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds)

• LIQUID MELANCHOLY - CLARINET MUSIC OF JAMES M. STEPHENSON Bill Maylone & Mary Mazurek, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (John Bruce Yeh)

WINNER: SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11 Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

• VISIONS AND VARIATIONS Tom Caulfield, engineer; Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer (A Far Cry)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

WINNER: BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• DAVID FROST

• ELIZABETH OSTROW

• JUDITH SHERMAN

• DIRK SOBOTKA

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

• BEETHOVEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3; STRAUSS: HORN CONCERTO NO. 1 Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• NIELSEN: SYMPHONY NO. 3 & SYMPHONY NO. 4 Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

• RUGGLES, STUCKY & HARBISON: ORCHESTRAL WORKS David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)

• SCHUMANN: SYMPHONIES NOS. 1-4 Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

WINNER: SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONIES NOS. 4 & 11 Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

76. Best Opera Recording

• ADAMS: DOCTOR ATOMIC John Adams, conductor; Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley & Brindley Sherratt; Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)

WINNER: BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

• LULLY: ALCESTE Christophe Rousset, conductor; Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & Judith Van Wanroij; Maximilien Ciup, producer (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)

• STRAUSS, R.: DER ROSENKAVALIER Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck & Erin Morley; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

• VERDI: RIGOLETTO Constantine Orbelian, conductor; Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky & Nadine Sierra; Vilius Keras & Aleksandra Keriene, producers (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir)

77. Best Choral Performance

• CHESNOKOV: TEACH ME THY STATUTES Vladimir Gorbik, conductor (Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)

• KASTALSKY: MEMORY ETERNAL Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

WINNER: MCLOSKEY: ZEALOT CANTICLES Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

• RACHMANINOV: THE BELLS Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

• SEVEN WORDS FROM THE CROSS Matthew Guard, conductor (Skylark)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: ANDERSON, LAURIE: LANDFALL Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

• BEETHOVEN, SHOSTAKOVICH & BACH The Danish String Quartet

• BLUEPRINTING Aizuri Quartet

• STRAVINSKY: THE RITE OF SPRING CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin

• VISIONS AND VARIATIONS A Far Cry

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

• BARTÓK: PIANO CONCERTO NO. 2 Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

• BIBER: THE MYSTERY SONATAS Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)

• BRUCH: SCOTTISH FANTASY, OP. 46; VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 1 IN G MINOR, OP. 26 Joshua Bell (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)

• GLASS: THREE PIECES IN THE SHAPE OF A SQUARE Craig Morris

WINNER: KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

• ARC Anthony Roth Costanzo; Jonathan Cohen, conductor (Les Violons Du Roy)

• THE HANDEL ALBUM Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble

• MIRAGES Sabine Devieilhe; François-Xavier Roth, conductor (Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siècles)

• SCHUBERT: WINTERREISE Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist

WINNER: SONGS OF ORPHEUS - MONTEVERDI, CACCINI, D'INDIA & LANDI Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles

81. Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: FUCHS: PIANO CONCERTO 'SPIRITUALIST'; POEMS OF LIFE; GLACIER; RUSH JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

• GOLD The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer

• THE JOHN ADAMS EDITION Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer

• JOHN WILLIAMS AT THE MOVIES Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer

• VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: PIANO CONCERTO; OBOE CONCERTO; SERENADE TO MUSIC; FLOS CAMPI Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

• BATES: THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS Mason Bates, composer; Mark Campbell, librettist (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

• DU YUN: AIR GLOW Du Yun, composer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

• HEGGIE: GREAT SCOTT Jake Heggie, composer; Terrence McNally, librettist (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

WINNER: KERNIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

• MAZZOLI: VESPERS FOR VIOLIN Missy Mazzoli, composer (Olivia De Prato)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

• APES*** The Carters Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

WINNER: THIS IS AMERICA Childish Gambino Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

• I'M NOT RACIST Joyner Lucas Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

• PYNK Janelle Monáe Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

• MUMBO JUMBO Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

84. Best Music Film

• LIFE IN 12 BARS Eric Clapton Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers

• WHITNEY (Whitney Houston) Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers

WINNER: QUINCY Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer

• ITZHAK Itzhak Perlman Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer

• THE KING (Elvis Presley) Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers

