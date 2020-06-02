Classic World Cafe: John Mayer En Route To Superstardom

World Cafe has been on the air for almost 30 years. Thirty years of conversations and sessions from all kinds of artists — from big, huge artists to new artists who would eventually go on to become big, huge artists. John Mayer falls into that last category. When he visited the World Cafe for the second time, it was right after the release of his debut album Room For Squares, an album that would go on to sell over 4 million copies and win him his first Grammy award. But none of that had happened yet when he came by to talk to original World Cafe host David Dye and perform songs from that album. He was en route to superstardom but, like so many artists over the years, made a stop at World Cafe first. Hear that classic session with John Mayer from 2001 on World Cafe.

