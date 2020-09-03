West: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States .

Alaska

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered Alaskans to shelter at home and close all nonessential businesses on March 28. Phase One of reopening began on April 24.

Effective July 23, state employees and visitors at state facilities must wear face coverings if they cannot maintain six feet of distance from other people.

Reopening

Outdoor gym and fitness activities may resume, child care facilities and day camps can operate with limited capacity following specific social distancing and sanitation protocols and certain lodging and overnight camping facilities can reopen if they meet specific requirements.

Dunleavy issued an order allowing certain health care facilities to resume services "that require minimal protective equipment and safety protocols for pre-screening" beginning April 20, and allowing them to resume non-urgent or elective procedures "with defined safety protocols" starting May 4.

An April 23 health mandate establishes standardized protective measures for all independent commercial fishing vessels operating within Alaskan waters and ports

Guidance effective April 24 permits some recreational intrastate travel and outdoor day activities, under certain conditions and with specific precautions.

In Phase Two, retail, restaurants and other nonessential businesses can open at 50% capacity with walk-ins permitted. Personal care services can operate at 50% capacity, or up to 20 customers, by reservation only. Swimming pools can open at 50% capacity. Bars, libraries, museums and fitness centers can operate at 25% capacity and take walk-ins. Social and religious gatherings are capped at 50 people.

The governor issued a health mandate permitting travel between communities on the road system and in-state travel by the Alaska Marine Highway System. Travel remains prohibited to communities off the road system, with exceptions for critical infrastructure or personal needs.

In Phase Three, all businesses, houses of worship, religious gatherings, libraries museums, recreational activities and sport activities may open. Certain restrictions on travel, visitation to congregate living settings and K-12 schools remain in effect.

Updated interstate and international travel guidance took effect on June 6. Travelers must be tested within 72 hours to five days prior to arrival, and may only enter the state if they test negative. Travelers can also chose to be tested upon arrival, and must quarantine at their own expense until they get results. If they test positive, they must isolate for the duration of their illness. Travelers who do not have prior test results, decline testing and are not critical infrastructure workers must self-quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

All travelers must complete an Alaska Travel Declaration form, and are asked to minimize in-person interactions for 7-14 days upon arrival.

Testing and tracing

As of August 11, all nonresident travelers are required to have a negative test result from within 72 hours before their arrival. The state is no longer offering them tests.

Relief and resources

Dunleavy said the state would use non-congregate shelter options like hotels and dormitories to establish a temporary quarantine and isolation program for first responders, health care workers and homeless individuals or families with a confirmed positive case.

Dunleavy ordered the suspension of certain state regulations to allow for curbside pickup of alcohol and delivery of sealed beer and wine from restaurants with food orders.

State legislators approved the distribution of more than $1 billion in federal funding to communities, businesses, nonprofits and individuals financially impacted by the pandemic. Dunleavy's administration said on May 12 that it has started distributing CARES Act funds.

The Permanent Fund Dividend Division will begin distributing 2020 dividend checks to eligible Alaskans beginning in July instead of October.

As of June 1, eligible small businesses can apply to receive between $5,000 and $100,000 for COVID-19 emergency-related expenses through the AK CARES Grant Program.

Dunleavy said the state is using $10 million in federal funding to help residents struggling to pay rent and mortgages due to the pandemic. Eligible households can apply to receive up to $1,200, payable to their lender or landlord.

Tourism businesses across the state are offering summer travel deals for Alaska residents.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a $300,000 CARES Act grant for the University of Alaska Anchorage, to help "boost their capacity to support regional economic development strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Arizona

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Doug Ducey enacted a stay-at-home order on March 31, which he later extended until May 15.

Reopening

The stay-at-home order was replaced on May 16 by an executive order outlining guidance for the next phase of economic recovery. More sectors can reopen incrementally in line with guidance for employers and individuals.

Under a revised stay-at-home order, retail businesses that were previously closed can begin offering curbside pickup on May 4 and expanded in-person operations on May 8. The state has issued mandatory guidance for retail businesses and customers.

Ducey announced that salons and barber shops can resume appointment-based services beginning May 8, and restaurants and coffee shops can resume physically-distant dine-in services beginning May 11. The state has issued additional safety guidelines for those sectors.

Anyone traveling to Arizona through any airport in the state "from an area with substantial community spread," including but not limited to the New York Tri-State area, must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ducey signed an April 22 executive order allowing hospitals and health care providers to resume certain elective surgeries beginning May 1 if they can prove they have implemented specific safety measures.

Major league sports can begin a limited reopening, without fans, starting May 16.

As of May 13, pools, gyms, fitness providers and spas can open if they follow physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

The state released guidance for places of worship resuming operations, though they were never officially ordered closed.

The Arizona Enrichment Centers Program is expanding to offer prioritized child care for children of grocery store employees and food bank workers. It will continue offering care and scholarships to eligible families through the end of July.

Grand Canyon National Park began a gradual reopening the weekend of May 16.

The Arizona Department of Education has released a roadmap for reopening schools.

The Arizona Department of Health Services released updated guidance allowing local governments to implement their own mask and face covering policies and determine enforcement. It also released enhanced social distancing and cleaning guidance for businesses.

A July 9 executive order requires restaurants with indoor seating to operate at less than 50 percent capacity.

Health officials released a set of benchmarks for returning to in-person instruction, with counties encouraged to meet specific public health metrics before implementing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning.

On Aug. 10, the state health department said restrictions should remain in place for industries whose operations are on hold due to the pandemic, but issued metrics that counties must meet in order to proceed with an eventual phased reopening of their gyms, movie theaters, water parks, bars and nightclubs.

Long-term care facilities that meet specific criteria and implement specific precautions can allow visitation beginning the weekend of Sept. 4.

Closed, canceled and delayed

With COVID-19 cases rising, Ducey issued an executive order on June 29 prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, ceasing the issuance of new special event licenses and pausing the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing rentals for one month.

On July 23, Ducey extended the pause on those operations, to be evaluated every two weeks.

Testing and tracing

The state is partnering with the University of Arizona to offer 250,000 antibody tests for health care workers and first responders.

The state health department expanded its testing criteria on April 23 to include anyone who thinks they have been exposed to, and could be infected with, the coronavirus. Testing had previously been limited to only high-risk individuals and those showing symptoms.

The state is boosting access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing through partnerships with universities and private sector health care companies. The Arizona Department of Health Services launched the "Arizona Testing Blitz" on April 27, aiming to perform 10,000 to 20,000 tests every Saturday for three weeks beginning May 2. On May 18, Ducey announced the blitz was extended for an additional two weeks.

On May 20, Ducey announced the state had begun testing all residents and staff at in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities. It is also expanding testing of inmates and prison staff, including by partnering with the University of Arizona to provide antibody testing to all correctional officers. Ducey said testing at all long-term care facilities was scheduled to be completed by June 11.

On June 17, Ducey announced the state is working with Arizona State University to scale up saliva-based testing.

Ducey signed an executive order authorizing the Department of Health Services to implement a statewide contact tracing system and making 300 Arizona National Guard members available for the effort. The department is also providing $37 million to bolster local and statewide contact tracing.

Relief and resources

The governor signed an executive order allowing pharmacists "to utilize their professional judgement" in filling medication refills for up to 90 days. For filling COVID-19 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the prescription "must be presented with a diagnosis code for COVID-19 from the prescriber."

The governor announced $5 million in funding for people having trouble paying rent because of the outbreak.

The state received $9.8 million in funding for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides emergency food and nutrition assistance to low-income individuals.

An executive order signed on March 24 delays the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters for 120 days.

An April 6 executive order halts evictions through May 31 for small businesses and nonprofits that are unable to pay rent because of financial hardship caused by the coronavirus.

Ducey signed an executive order providing civil liability protections to health care workers.

The state will provide Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer school meal replacement benefits to the households of the nearly 600,000 students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Arizona's Medicaid agency is advancing more than $41 million in scheduled payments to hospitals, primary care providers and behavioral health professionals to ensure continuity of care.

Cisco is partnering with the state to install public WiFi access points at local libraries in high-need communities.

Ducey announced on May 12 that more than $8.2 million had been donated to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The funds will support grants for nonprofit organizations as well as the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment.

The state launched the Return Stronger upskilling website, through which individuals can connect with career counselors and explore training opportunities.

Ducey announced $300,000 in grant funding for organizations providing individuals in need with rental assistance, telehealth and transportation to health services.

The state is providing more than $441 million in coronavirus relief funding to cities, towns and counties. It is also creating a $150 million Arizona Express Pay Program to expedite FEMA reimbursement for the coronavirus-related expenses of entities such as local governments, tribal communities, nonprofit hospitals and school districts.

Ducey announced the state is providing an additional $10 million for more personal protective equipment and masks in long-term care facilities.

Ducey announced a $270 million plan to provide public schools with resources needed to safely reopen, such as funding for remote learning and rural broadcast expansion.

An executive order streamlines the personal protective equipment purchasing process for schools and allows schools the flexibility to offer virtual learning opportunities for families that do not return to the classroom.

Ducey announced a $9 million investment in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting during the 2020 election season. He also signed an executive order instructing state officials to provide personal protective equipment to voting locations and allowing state employees to serve as poll workers without impacting their pay or leave time.

Ducey signed an executive order extending the moratorium on residential evictions until October 31.

An executive order defers requirements to renew standard driver's licenses that have expired between March and December by one year from their original expiration date.

California

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order mandating that individuals must stay home, except for activity "needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction." The order took effect March 19 and will last "until further notice."

As of June 18, Californians are required to wear face coverings in public places.

Reopening

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.

On April 22, Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume delayed medical services such as heart valve replacements, angioplasty and tumor removals, and critical preventative procedures like colonoscopies.

The state issued guidance for the reopening of offices, outdoor museums and curbside pickup at malls and strip malls as of May 12.

The state moved into Stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order on May 8. Counties can choose to continue their own stay-at-home orders and other restrictions based on local conditions. Certain counties may also move through Stage 2 more quickly if they meet the state's readiness criteria. As of May 14, 18 of the state's 58 counties are eligible to move from the "early" to "expanded" phase of Stage 2.

Newsom announced that the state is loosening its variance criteria to allow more counties to accelerate their reopening process. Local jurisdictions will be able to move further into Stage 2 based on their ability to increase testing, work with nursing homes and stabilize hospitalization and case rates.

In Stage 2, some retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses are able to resume limited operations statewide if they can comply with state guidelines. Lower-risk establishments such as bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores can reopen with modifications like curbside pickup. Offices, in-house restaurant dining and shopping malls will remain closed.

Counties that have been granted variance to enter Expanded Stage 2 can plan to open the following sectors more rapidly: destination retail, dine-in restaurants and schools with modifications. Newsom released updated industry guidance for businesses reopening in Stage 2.

As of May 25, houses of worship and in-store retail shopping can reopen with modifications statewide, subject to approval by county public health departments.

As of May 26, certain counties can choose to reopen hair salons and barber shops in line with specific protocols.

The state released guidance to help counties plan for the reopening of schools, child care and entertainment. Effective June 12, music, TV and film production, as well as professional sports without live audiences, can resume subject to approval by county public health officials.

Beginning June 12, approved counties can reopen businesses and establishments including fitness facilities, hotels and short term rentals, racetracks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, RV parks, outdoor recreation, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, restaurants, bars and wineries.

Day camps can open starting June 12, pending local approval and following state guidance.

The state issued industry guidance for the reopening of tribal casinos.

The state Department of Public Health issued interim guidance to help schools and school-based programs to plan for the upcoming academic year. It also released updated guidance for child care programs and providers.

Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, body waxing and other personal care services can open beginning June 19 in approved counties.

Newsom outlined a framework for the 2020-2021 academic year. It emphasizes that schools will reopen to in-person instruction based on local data with mask requirements and other safety measures, and requires schools to provide "rigorous and grade-appropriate instruction" if and when they are physically closed.

Closed, canceled and delayed

With cases increasing, Newsom announced on July 1 that in 19 counties, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms must cease all indoor operations. Bars must close all operations.

On July 6, Newsom ordered six additional counties to close all bars and indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms. Two days later he added three more counties to the list.

On July 13, Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms statewide to close their indoor operations, and bars to close all operations.

An additional 30 counties were ordered to close all indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, personal care services, salons and barbershops, malls and offices for non-critical sectors.

Testing and tracing

Newsom announced the launch of California Connected, a statewide contact tracing program and public awareness campaign. Part of this effort involves training and deploying 10,000 contact tracers.

The COVID-19 Testing Task Force is working to expand statewide.

Testing criteria have expanded to prioritize hospitalized patients, health care workers, first responders, people exposed to infected individuals in high-risk areas, asymptomatic residents and employees of group living facilities, essential workers and anyone with symptoms.

On Aug. 26, Newsom announced a plan to process an additional 150,000 tests a day with a turnaround time of 24-28 hours.

Relief and resources

Newsom signed an executive order March 30 ordering a 90-day extension for small businesses for tax returns and tax payments. The order also extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for a tax refund by 60 days.

Newsom says that financial institutions will offer a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments to people economically impacted by the outbreak.The governor also banned all evictions through May 31.

Newsom signed an executive order expanding access to child care for essential workers.

California is working to expand its hospital capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Newsom said on April 6 that the state is setting up federal medical stations and alternate care facilities to care for patients. It has also leased and reopened two recently shuttered hospitals and received a naval medical ship from the federal government to use as surge facilities.

State emergency legislation released $100 million to support child care services for essential workers and vulnerable populations.

California is investing $42 million over three months into programs aimed at supporting foster youth, keeping families together and reducing child abuse.

An April 14 executive order calls for all discharge and reentry hearings at the Division of Juvenile Justice to be held via video conference. Newsom previously ordered a temporary halt to the intake of youth offenders into DJJ.

Newsom announced $75 million in statewide Disaster Relief Assistance funding to support undocumented Californians impacted by COVID-19. Approximately 150,000 adults will receive a one-time cash benefit, with households capped at $1000.

An April 16 executive order gives two weeks of paid sick leave to certain food sector workers, including delivery drivers and agriculture, grocery store and fast food chain workers. The order also increases sanitary measures by permitting workers at food facilities to wash their hands every 30 minutes or as needed.

Newsom signed another April 16 order adjusting admissions requirements for the California State University system, providing flexibility on background checks for critical infrastructure sectors and permitting licensed food trucks to operate in roadside rest areas for 60 days.

An April 17 order allows certain foster youth programs to perform necessary functions using processes other than face-to-face interactions, supporting continuity of care.

California has secured nearly 11,000 hotel and motel rooms across 42 counties for vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. On April 18, Newsom announced that the Motel 6 chain would make all of its corporate-owned locations available to counties through an agreement which could provide up to 5,025 additional rooms.

The California Public Utilities Commission and the California Department of Education will distribute a total of $30 million to cover the cost of hot spots, computing devices and internet service in eligible households and communities.

Newsom launched the California Volunteers' #CaliforniansForAll service initiative, which connects nonprofit organizations with people looking to volunteer in their community.

A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Newsom signed an executive order prohibiting debt collectors from garnishing individual COVID-19-related financial assistance.

An April 23 executive order extends some Department of Motor Vehicles deadlines and suspends late fees for expired vehicle registrations. It also temporarily allows retailers to provide bags to customers with no charge — suspending the state's ban on single-use plastic bags.

Newsom announced initiatives to support older Californians, including a meal delivery program, a wellness check-in call partnership and an emotional support talk line.

Newsom announced $3.64 million in new funding to expand the state's Farm to Family program.

Newsom signed an executive order temporarily allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through videoconferencing.

Newsom announced that workers who contract COVID-19 on the job during the stay-at-home order may be eligible to receive workers' compensation.

An executive order waives penalties on property taxes for residents and small businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Newsom issued an executive order requiring vote-by-mail ballots be sent to every registered voter in the state ahead of the General Election in November.

Newsom later signed an executive order designed to ensure sufficient safe in-person voting opportunities are available for the General Election. The order requires counties to provide three days of early voting starting the Saturday before election day, and allows them to consolidate voting locations as long as there is at least one voting location per 10,000 registered voters. Ballot drop-box locations must also be available between October 6 and November 3.

A May 8 executive order extends certain professional and procedural deadlines.

CalFresh recipients can use their EBT cards to make online purchases at Amazon and Walmart.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles further extended expiring driver's licenses. Licenses for drivers age 70 and up that would expire in June or July are extended 120 days, and expiring licenses for drivers under 70 are now valid through July.

California is providing additional food assistance to families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The state is expanding resources and support for victims of domestic violence in light of the pandemic. Initiatives include additional funding for domestic violence centers, free accommodation and transportation for victims of domestic violence and text-to-911 capabilities.

An executive order extends authorization for local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic through July 28, and eases other regulatory and procedural burdens.

An executive order allows eligible firms not previously licensed by the California Department of Public Health to temporarily manufacture over-the-counter drugs and medical devices in high demand due to COVID-19, in an effort to increase their availability.

Newsom announced that California-based BYD North America will produce and ship 150 million N95 masks to the state, to be distributed to health care workers and others designated as requiring respirator-style masks.

The state will distribute equipment and supplies to public schools, private schools and child care facilities. Health officials plan to distribute no-touch thermometers to every school and childcare facility, face shields for every teacher and child care provider, more than 14 million cloth face coverings for staff and students, 123,000 N95 masks for school-based health professionals, 143,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and more than 16 million disposable masks.

Newsom signed an executive order easing certain regulatory requirements, including extending waivers temporarily making it easier for counties to enroll individuals in the CalWORKs program.

State officials launched a "Summer of Service" initiative to recruit young Californians for volunteer efforts, primarily related to addressing food insecurity in local communities.

Newsom signed an executive order extending various existing provisions, including authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic through September 30.

Newsom announced that heading into the fall, the state will maintain a stockpile of 100 million N95 respirators and 200 million surgical masks. It is also purchasing 420 million more protective masks for distribution to front-line workers.

Newsom said that $52 million, three unified support teams and federal personnel will help respond to high numbers of cases and hospitalizations in eight counties in the Central Valley.

Newsom announced more than $81 million in private and philanthropic commitments to support quarantine and isolation efforts in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Newsom signed legislation extending the state's moratorium on evictions related to non-payment of rent because of pandemic-related financial hardship through Feb. 1. It also extends anti-foreclosure protections to small landlords.

Colorado

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order effective March 26, which was extended through April 26. The order directed Coloradans to stay home, except for performing certain essential activities and jobs.

People are required to stay at least 6 feet from others in public.

An executive order requires workers in critical industries, including at long-term care facilities, to wear non-medical face coverings on the job and while serving the public. They are also required to wear gloves, if the employer provides them, when in contact with customers or goods.

On June 1, Polis signed an order transitioning the state from Safer at Home to "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors."While high-risk individuals were previously required to stay home, the new order encourages them to spend time in outdoor spaces while social distancing. It also extends earlier Safer at Home provisions, such as limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people and encouraging businesses to continue telework policies, for another 30 days.

On July 16, Polis announced a statewide face covering requirement for indoor public spaces, including stores and businesses, with few exceptions. On Aug. 14 he extended the order for another 30 days and clarified that individuals are exempt from the requirement while performing "life rites" such as funeral services and religious ceremonies.

Reopening

On April 15, Polis announced the key indicators that will guide any decision to begin lifting Colorado's social distancing policies.

Polis encouraged faith leaders to offer online or drive-in services for religious holidays, and issued guidelines for places of worship.

Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact on April 27.

On April 27, the state moved into the "Safer at Home" phase, where people except for seniors and vulnerable populations are encouraged rather than required to stay home. Polis relaxed and extended the order until June 1, allowing more facilities to reopen before then.

Polis said the goal of "Safer at Home" is to maintain 60-65 percent physical distancing. Gatherings larger than 10 people are banned, people must wear face coverings in public and avoid unnecessary travel, and reopened retail and personal services businesses must take strict precautions. Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed.

Under the updated Safer at Home order, restaurants can open for in-person dining with capacity limits beginning May 27, but are encouraged to offer as much outdoor service as possible. Bars will remain closed.

Beginning April 27, retail businesses can open for curbside delivery, and real estate showings can resume. Elective medical, dental and veterinary procedures can resume if they follow specific safety protocols.

Beginning May 1, personal services can begin operating and retail businesses can phase-in a public opening, provided they implement best practices.

Starting May 4, offices can reopen at 50% in-person staff capacity and must practice social distancing. Businesses are encouraged to allow workers to continue telecommuting. Also as of that day, child care facilities can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Under the "Safer at Home" phase, local governments have the flexibility to match or exceed state guidelines, and can relax guidelines with proof of 14 days of infection decline and a locally-approved COVID-19 "suppression plan."

As of May 12, Coloradans can make reservations at campgrounds in state parks in counties that have chosen to reopen them. Counties are not required to reopen campgrounds, and people are encouraged to continue recreating locally.

Private campsites can open as of May 25.

Children's day camps and youth sports camps can open starting June 1. Residential camps will remain closed in June.

Polis said individuals can now travel beyond their county for recreation as long as they abide by local restrictions, but urged older adults to stay home.

Short-term rentals can reopen as of June 1, in line with state guidance.

A June 4 executive order authorizes employers and operators of "places of public accommodation" to deny service or admittance to individuals who are not wearing face coverings.

The state issued guidance for places of worship, outdoor recreation and personal recreation. Houses of worship can hold in-person services at up to 50% capacity, or up to 50 people per room. Indoor gyms, fitness classes, recreation centers, bowling alleys and sports facilities can open with restrictions. Parks and pools can open with limitations. Organized recreational sports can resume in line with specific rules.

An executive order temporarily removes certain bureaucratic barriers, allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages in expanded outdoor dining spaces.

Polis said Colorado schools are likely to reopen for in-person classes in the fall, with social distancing measures and additional protocols in place. The state Department of Education is soliciting public feedback as it develops guidance for the 2020-2021 academic year.

On June 15, Polis introduced "Protect Our Neighbors," a framework for empowering eligible local governments to take more control over their reopening plans that will launch at the end of the month. Depending on local conditions, communities may be designated Stay at Home, Safer at Home or Protect Our Neighbors. In order to qualify for Protect Our Neighbors, communities have strong public health systems and low virus levels, and meet specific thresholds.

Polis announced an additional round of Safer at Home draft guidelines pertaining to the reopening of residential summer camps, indoor and outdoor events, bars, personal services and non-critical manufacturing facilities, which was finalized on June 18.

The state issued guidance allowing outdoor visitation at residential care facilities in compliance with specific standards.

A June 24 executive order allows voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures to resume under certain conditions.

Polis directed health officials to issue a public health order requiring employees, contractors and others providing service for mass transportation operations and certain critical businesses to wear face coverings while working.

Localities in "Protect Our Neighbors" can permit all activities to occur at 50% of pre-pandemic capacity, with at least 6 feet between non-household members and no more than 500 people in one setting at a time.

Polis announced that bars must close, except for those that "have taken steps to open as restaurants" and are operating with social distancing protocols, or those in counties with variances allowing them to open. Bars are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages to go, only with food takeout and delivery orders.

On August 4, Polis extended the state's disaster emergency declaration for another 30 days.

Polis announced on July 21 that bars and restaurants statewide must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. daily.

Closed, canceled and delayed

The governor announced on April 20 that K-12 school districts and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend in-person learning for the rest of the academic year.

Testing and tracing

COVID-19 testing is available statewide for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Polis announced that more than 800 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members will help with contact tracing and other COVID-19 response efforts.

Polis said on June 2 that anyone who attends demonstrations can get tested for free at any of the state's testing sites.

Relief and resources

On March 29, the federal government approved Polis' request to declare a Major Disaster, making the state eligible for federal disaster funding and FEMA assistance.

An April 7 executive order extended limits on evictions, foreclosures, and public utility disconnections and expedited unemployment insurance claims processing, and was renewed on May 29.

Polis also extended executive orders on the temporary suspension of elective medical procedures, the closure of ski areas and the issuance of marriage licenses with government offices closed. As of late May, ski resorts can work to secure approval to reopen from their local authorities.

An April 11 executive order suspends certain regulatory statutes related to juvenile justice, regional centers and behavioral health for 30 days. On April 23, Polis suspended some additional statutes and extended the order for 30 more days. He amended and extended the order again on June 8.

Polis signed an executive order supporting the provision of child care for essential workers and temporarily waiving certain statutes to enable schools to focus on "delivery of instruction and associated student services."

Polis signed an executive order that suspends certain regulatory requirements to make more professionals eligible for the health care workforce. On May 14, he extended it for an additional 30 days.

A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

An executive order authorizing certain state agencies to extend expiration dates for licenses, such as state park passes and licenses for health care facilities and commercial drivers, was renewed on April 23 for 30 more days.

The state received a $7.9 million federal funding match for telemedicine and other health innovation projects.

Polis made proactive cuts to certain state programs and services in order to reduce $228.7 million from the budget.

On May 7, Polis extended the state's disaster emergency declaration for an additional 30 days, providing additional funding for COVID-19 response efforts and continuing the employment of the Colorado National Guard.

An executive order extended the deadline for filing and remitting state severance tax until May 15.

The state is partnering with Rocky Mountain Public Media to offer remote literacy lessons to K-3 learners.

Polis signed three executive orders protecting ballot access during the pandemic. The orders provide flexibility for electronic petitions and remote signature gathering, and limits in-person contact for the 2020 elections. A June 11 executive order extends these changes to limit in-person contact in the 2020 primary election.

Polis announced $44 million in emergency education relief funding for schools, school districts, institutions of higher education and other education-related entities.

Colorado is partnering with public health company Kinsa to increase the number of smart thermometers in use across the state. It is distributing 15,000 Kinsa smart thermometers to the families of first responders and essential workers in three communities as part of a pilot program.

A June 12 executive order provides relief to public utility customers impacted by the pandemic.

A June 13 executive order directs state agencies to help prevent evictions of tenants impacted by the pandemic. Landlords must provide 30 days' notice of any default for nonpayment of rent before taking action, up from 10 days. Landlords and lenders cannot charge late fees or penalties for any breach of the terms of a lease or rental agreement due to nonpayment between May 1 and June 13.

Another executive order allows the Department of Local Affairs to continue providing rental and mortgage assistance. It also encourages local governments to relax certain housing restrictions, such as the limit on the number of days hotel rooms may be occupied.

The state launched a website to serve as a "one-stop-shop" for information about telehealth.

Polis signed legislation created a small business COVID-19 grant program through CARES Act funding.

Polis announced that the state will provide masks to teachers at public, private and charter schools this fall.

Hawaii

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25. Individuals may leave their place of residence only to perform essential activities, engage in essential businesses and operations, and conduct work that cannot be completed remotely. The order was extended through May 31.

With Ige's approval, a stay-at-home order is effective on O'ahu from Aug. 27 through Sept. 9. There are some exceptions for essential activities and businesses.

An Aug. 20 proclamation requires people to wear masks in compliance with the county orders, rules and directives approved by the governor.

Reopening

A May 5 proclamation authorizes the first group of businesses to reopen starting May 7, and allows residents to leave their homes to patronize certain businesses and activities.

Phase 1 of the state's reopening began at 12:01 a.m. on May 7, though restrictions differ between counties. For example, retail businesses on Oahu could not open until May 15, and Maui county kept retail, most repair shops and malls closed.

Ige announced on May 22 that the counties of Oahu, Maui and Kaua'i are allowing "medium-risk" businesses and operations to reopen.

The following businesses and operations can reopen as of May 7: non-food agriculture, auto dealerships, car washes, licensed child care services, pet grooming services, observatories, retail, repair services and shopping malls. They must follow specific social distancing protocols.

The state Department of Transportation is coordinating the reopening of stations for periodic motor vehicle inspections beginning May 15. Safety check certificates and stickers expiring by May 31 will remain valid until August 31.

Select state parks and monuments across the state are reopening for socially-distant hiking and beach access. Visitors must keep moving, and gatherings are prohibited.

On May 18, Ige released a four-phase reopening plan. The plan establishes an 14-day observation period between decision points, and allows the state to move back phases if disease activity significantly increases. County mayors have the authority to make their own decisions about reopening and restrictions, with the governor's approval.

In Phase 2, which began in June, indoor gathering places and exercise facilities can reopen, as well as museums, theaters, personal services and dine-in restaurants.

The state Department of Education announced that its summer programming will be delivered through multiple platforms, including in-person and distance learning and mobile support for students and families. Summer school programs will be offered primarily through distance learning, with some face-to-face options for high-need students.

Beginning May 26, patrons can schedule a Library Take Out appointment to pick up items on hold at 47 of the state's 51 public libraries.

Ige approved mayors' requests to open additional businesses and services in three counties beginning June 1.

Restrictions on ocean recreation and commercial and recreational boating are relaxed statewide as of June 3. Under new guidelines, boaters can allow up to 10 people on one vessel at a time, and commercial water sports operators such as surf schools and kayak rentals can operate with a 10-person limit.

Wiki Permits, the online permitting system for commercial activity on state beaches, can resume issuing permits for beach weddings and vow renewals as of June 4. Events are subject to social distancing and other requirements.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is easing restrictions and reopening park areas in conjunction with county-specific guidelines. Passive beach use is allowed at all state park beaches, though certain gates will remain closed. State park camping and lodging will be phased in according to county restrictions, with most overnight facilities expected to reopen by July 1.

The state lifted the quarantine requirement for inter-island travelers on June 16. Travelers are required to undergo thermal screening at the airport and fill out a form with health questions in advance. The state has launched a website with the health form and other information for inter-island travelers.

Ige announced that beginning August 1, all out-of-state travelers will be required to get a valid COVID-19 test prior to arrival and show proof of a negative result in order to avoid the 14-day quarantine. He announced in mid-August that the pre-travel testing program will be delayed until at least Oct. 1, meaning all out-of-state travelers arriving before then must quarantine for 14 days.

The state lifted certain COVID-19 emergency restrictions on larger commercial and recreational boating, as well as ocean recreation.

State, local and university officials announced strict requirements for out-of-state students attending any University of Hawai'i campuson Oahu, Chaminade University, Hawaii Pacific University, and Kaua'i Community College in the fall semester.

The Hawaii State Board of Education approved a delayed Aug. 17 start date for public school students to allow extra time for staff training.

The inter-island quarantine was partially reinstated on Aug. 11 and will last through at least the end of the month. Anyone traveling to the "Islands of Kaua'i, Hawaii, and the Islands comprising the Counties of Maui and Kalawao" must quarantine upon arrival.

Ige approved enhanced restrictions on O'ahu to combat a rise in cases there. Effective Aug. 19, face coverings are required at malls and spiritual services; indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited for 28 days; groups larger than 5 people are prohibited at places like restaurants and movie theaters; telework is encouraged; and bars, beaches, parks and trails remain closed.

An Aug. 20 proclamation further extends the COVID-19 emergency period and "empowers" counties to establish an "Enhanced Movement Quarantine" through agreements with hotels and resorts, which would require participating travelers to stay in clearly defined geographical areas and ensure limited contact with others.

The state launched a mandatory Safe Travels app with a digital form for health and travel information, which everyone traveling to or within Hawaii is required to fill out as of Sept. 1.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Out-of-state travelers are still required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Ige has the authority to make exemptions for "transit corridors/bubbles."

One proclamation includes criminal liability for hosts of guests who violate quarantine requirements, as well as owners of cars that are rented to quarantine violators.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive board voted to postpone the start of moderate- and high-risk fall spots to Jan. 2021.

The Hawaii State Department of Education modified the reopening plan of Oahu public schools, requiring them to implement a full distance learning model for at least the first four weeks of the school year. Public schools on Kaua'i, Hawaii Island and most of Maui County will begin the school year with at least four weeks of distance learning.

Testing and tracing

The University of Hawaii is partnering with the Hawaii Department of Health to create a one-year, $2.5 million contact tracer training program. They will offer two training tracks for participants of different backgrounds, with a two-to-three day course and a two-to-three month course. They plan to train 300 tracers and increase the university's capacity to prepare 100 community health workers each year.

Relief and resources

The Democratic party-run presidential primary is switching to all mail-in voting.

The Hawaii State Judiciary postponed temporarily most traffic, criminal and civil cases. Trials in civil, criminal and family courts were delayed until after May 29.

The state's Department of Health is encouraging health-care professionals not currently working in clinical roles, including students and retirees, to volunteer for the .

Students enrolled at any of the ten University of Hawaii campuses can apply for the Urgent Student Relief Fund. The fund was created by donors to support students experiencing "urgent financial distress" because of the outbreak.

An April 17 emergency proclamation placed a moratorium on residential evictions, which has been extended until Sept. 30. Violations may result in fines or prison time.

Ige signed an executive order permitting county liquor commissions to allow the sale of unopened beer and wine with food orders.

Ige announced on April 22 that his administration is working with the Hawaii State Department of Health to set up a temporary quarantine and isolation center on Oahu for homeless people who are sick.

Ige announced that florists could resume operations beginning May 1 if they comply with social distancing requirements.

Through the CARES Act, $300 million is available for eligible states, tribes and territories with coastal and marine fisheries that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The state launched an emergency rental assistance program to provide a total of $7 million in relief to eligible beneficiaries.

The Department of Health is distributing a total of $30,000 to 23 skilled nursing facilities statewide for communications devices to help seniors stay in touch with loved ones.

Legislators announced a plan to use a total of $635 million in CARES Act funding to provide ongoing, immediate relief to residents and small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The state is providing one-time payments to families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

Hawaiian Electric extended the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment through September 1.

Idaho

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order on March 25 and extended it through April 30.

Reopening

Little introduced the "Recreate Responsibly Idaho" campaign, which offers guidelines for people who want to partake in outdoor recreation during the stay-at-home order. Guidelines include practicing social distancing, limiting travel between counties, and refraining from high-risk activities.

On April 23, Little announced a four-phase plan to help Idaho rebound from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The state must meet specific criteria before progressing , and businesses must follow certain protocols in order to reopen.

Idaho entered Stage 1 of reopening on May 1. In this period, 90% of businesses could resume operations with physical distancing and sanitation protocols. People should avoid gatherings of any size and nonessential travel and should continue teleworking if possible.

Idaho entered Stage 2 on May 16. In this stage, 95% of businesses can operate in line with .Salons, indoor gyms and dine-in restaurant seating can reopen, with restrictions. Individuals should continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, telework whenever possible and minimize nonessential travel.

Beginning in Stage 2, only visitors from hot spots with "prevalent community spread" must self-quarantine for two weeks upon entering the state.

Little released protocols for indoor gyms and recreational facilities to implement in order to open in Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission resumed sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits on May 16.

Public health officials issued guidance for gatherings and public events in each stage of reopening. Certain events must be planned far in advance, and some event timelines extend beyond Stage 4.

The state has issued protocols for bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries and outdoor pools, splashpads and waterparks opening in Stage 3.

Stage 3 of reopening began on May 30, allowing bars and movie theaters to open in line with specific protocols. Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high spread are required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Nonessential travel can resume to areas that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission. Employees should continue to telework when possible, especially if they are considered vulnerable, and should return to on-site work in phases. Gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, with proper social distancing and other precautions.

The state released general guidance for outfitting services, as well as general and industry-specific protocols for a variety of other sectors.

The state entered Stage 4 on June 13. Gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed with social distancing. All businesses can open, including large venues, sporting events and nightclubs. Visits to senior living and other congregate facilities can resume with precautions. Travel can continue to locations without significant ongoing virus transmission. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing at work sites with proper precautions, but should encourage telework when feasible and make accommodations for high-risk individuals.

The state released protocols for long-term care facilities, nightclubs and employers of high-risk individuals. It also updated guidance for restaurants to allow more than six people at one table.

Little said the state intends to have schools reopen in the fall, with guidance for school districts and charter schools forthcoming.

State leaders released a reopening framework for schools. Little said "the expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time."

Closed, canceled and delayed

On Aug. 21, Little said the state will remain in Stage 4 of its reopening plan for another two weeks.

Testing and tracing

On July 24, Little announced an additional $40 million to expand testing, including in long-term care facilities and for school staff, who constitute a priority group.

Relief and resources

The governor issued proclamations allowing emergency refills of up to 90 days for existing medications while also suspending Medicaid copay requirements during this emergency.

The state moved nearly $40 million to a disaster relief fund available immediately to first responders, health care workers and groups working to provide ventilators, hospital beds, rapid test kits and other critical supplies.

Little suspended regulations in order to increase access to telehealth services and make it easier for medical professionals fighting the coronavirus to obtain necessary licenses.

The week of April 20, Little issued proclamations extending previous emergency declarations and waiving additional regulatory restrictions on telehealth and behavioral health services.

More than 30,000 eligible small businesses across the state will receive Idaho Rebound cash grants totaling $300 million. Applications opened May 11.

Small businesses can request a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment for employees and patrons through an online portal.

Self-employed individuals financially impacted by the pandemic can apply for up to $7,500 through Idaho Rebounds cash grants for small businesses.

Little announced a plan to issue one-time bonuses of up to $1,500 to Idaho residents on unemployment who return to either full or part-time work.

Little announced the state will use federal funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries, and give local governments the opportunity to transfer savings to property taxpayers. He said the move could provide up to $200 million in property tax relief.

Little signed an executive order directing state agencies to take steps to make certain advances in telehealth and health care access, enacted in response to the emergency, permanent.

Montana

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide stay-at-home directive effective March 28. He extended it through April 24, after which point the state moved forward with a phased reopening.

On July 15, Bullock issued a directive requiring face coverings to be worn in certain indoor spaces and during certain organized outdoor activities in counties where there are four or more active cases of COVID-19.

Bullock also ordered all public and private school buildings in counties with four or more active cases to require face coverings.

Reopening

The stay-at-home order expired for individuals on April 26. Places of worship can become operational, and must enforce social distancing measures.

The stay-at-home order expired for businesses on April 27. Main street and retail businesses can reopen if they can adhere to requirements to limit capacity, maintain strict physical distancing and encourage teleworking when possible. Businesses that cannot practice social distancing, such as movie theaters and gyms, will remain closed.

Restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries can begin providing some on-site services with limited capacity beginning May 4.

Schools have the option to reopen beginning May 7. Local school boards can decide to resume in-person classes or continue with remote learning.

Beginning May 15, gyms, theaters and museums can operate under strict occupancy, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The state entered Phase Two of reopening on June 1. Vulnerable individuals should adhere to stay-at-home guidance.

In Phase Two, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people. The 14-day quarantine from out-of-state travelers is no longer in effect. All businesses can operate in line with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Beginning June 1, restaurants, bars, breweries distilleries and casinos can expand to 75% capacity. Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity. Concert halls, bowling alleys and other places of assembly can operate with reduced capacity. The 24-person cap per child care facility is lifted. Employers should permit telework as much as possible.

Glacier National Park began a partial reopening on June 8.

An updated directive permits safe visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that follow specific infection control protocols.

State officials released phased guidance for schools preparing to offer in-person instruction in the fall.

Testing and tracing

FEMA delivered 5,000 nasal swabs to be used for COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

Bullock outlined a plan to increase Montana's testing capacity, with the goal of eventually being able to conduct 60,000 tests per month. The state later secured 19,500 swabs and 9,000 "viral transport medium" from the federal government.

Bullock said the state is partnering with Tribal Nations to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. On June 18, he announced the completion of the first round of community testing in tribal communities.

Bullock announced the implementation of community snapshot testing for front-line workers in high-visitation communities, additional contact tracing resources and an informational campaign for responsible travel.

The state is conducting surveillance testing in all willing long-term care and assisted living facilities, with 126 facilities completing testing by June 18.

On July 22, Bullock announced that a partnership with Montana State University will allow the state to expand surveillance testing for front-line workers, health care personnel and other groups, with a capacity to test up to 500 people per day.

Bullock said he will direct up to $20 million to the Montana University System to support its fall semester testing strategy.

Relief and resources

The state has temporarily halted "evictions, foreclosures and cancellation of utility services including water, heating and internet service."

Bullock implemented emergency rules that make workers laid off or unable to work due to COVID-19 eligible for unemployment benefits, and waive the one week waiting period before receiving benefits.

Bullock directed the creation of a program to provide emergency rental assistance to families experiencing "substantial financial hardship" due to COVID-19.

An April 22 directive makes it easier for retired health care professionals and providers licensed out-of-state to join Montana's health care workforce. Bullock also ordered health insurers to provide the same coverage for telehealth services as in-person services, enabling residents to access routine health care services while social distancing.

The governor, first lady and Montana No Kid Hungry announced that seven communities will receive grants totaling $135,000 to address food access gaps related to the public health emergency.

Bullock announced $123 million in relief grants, which individuals and businesses can apply for beginning May 7. He said the state will put the first round of funding towards small business grants, emergency housing assistance, grants for local and tribal health centers and assistance to food banks and pantries.

Bullock announced that $10 million in CARES Act funding is available for child care providers.

Bullock directed $5 million in federal funding to extend energy assistance, providing supplemental benefits to approximately 18,000 Low Income Energy Assistance Program clients.

The state secured 500,000 N95 masks from FEMA to distribute to health-care workers.

The Montana Business Adaptation Grant program will provide reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19 safety. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000.

The Tourism Education Program will put $15 million in CARES Act funding towards a statewide public health and safety informational campaign for visitors.

Bullock announced the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant program, which will help small and medium-sized meat processors impacted by the pandemic.

Bullock announced a state loan deferment program, which will allow qualifying businesses to defer principal and interest payments on existing loans for six to 12 months.

Bullock directed $75 million to assist K-12 schools with safely reopening and expanding online learning.

Bullock issued a directive allowing all counties to offer voting by mail for the general election, as well as requiring them to expand early voting and enhance in-person voting safety precautions.

Nevada

Status of stay-at-home order

The state's initial stay-at-home directive expired on April 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the majority of stay-at-home measures would extend until May 15, with certain restrictions lifting starting on May 1.

Phase 2 began May 29, allowing additional businesses and services to reopen.

A directive effective June 26 requires individuals to wear masks in all public spaces, especially indoors. Businesses that do not enforce compliance will face violations from state regulatory authorities.

Reopening

Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact on April 27.

Sisolak announced on May 5 that Nevada Hospital Association members were ready resume medically necessary procedures. He said that while there were no previous statewide directives ordering health care providers to delay procedures, many had independently decided to do so.

The state's Department of Education released its Path Forward Plan and created a committee to develop guidance for the next school year.

The governor is giving individual counties increasing responsibility for determining how businesses in their jurisdictions will reopen. County directives must meet or exceed state standards.

The state entered Phase 1 of reopening on May 9, allowing some businesses to reopen with strict social distancing requirements. Individuals are encouraged to stay home except for essential activities, and gatherings larger than 10 people remain prohibited. Vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place. Beginning May 1, all retail businesses, including cannabis dispensaries, were able to operate under curbside commerce models. Places of worship will be able to hold drive-in services as long as congregants remain in their vehicles. Restrictions will be lifted on some outdoor recreational activities, including golf, pickleball and tennis.

In Phase 1, restaurants can offer dine-in service limited to 50% of available seating capacity. Employees are required, and patrons are encouraged, to wear masks. Additionally, bar areas will stay closed, patrons must wait outside to be seated and reservations should be required.

Retail businesses are encouraged to continue online or call-in pickup and delivery operations. They can reopen at 50% occupancy, and must follow statewide standards. Open air malls may operate by these same standards. Indoor malls remain closed, but can establish outdoor pickup or curbside operation "to the extent practicable."

Retail cannabis dispensaries can conduct in-store sales if they submit plans and receive approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division.

In Phase 2, beginning May 29, public and private gathering limits can increase to 50 people. People are encouraged to continue wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Employees must wear face coverings at work. State offices are able to resume some services if necessary, but are encouraged to continue online services. Gyms and fitness facilities can reopen with occupancy limits. Restrictions on restaurants and food establishments will continue, but bar areas in restaurants can open. Bars and taverns that do not serve food can reopen with restrictions.

Certain live events such as sporting events, concerts and theater performances may be held for broadcast or live stream purposes, with no in-person spectators allowed.

Places of worship can open for gatherings no larger than 50 people. Sisolak encouraged them to continue providing virtual services.

The governor said youth sports and recreation will likely be allowed later in Phase 2.

The gaming industry reopened with increased health and safety measures on June 4.

Sisolak signed a directive allowing schools to reopen for summer learning and activities in adherence with Phase 2 protocols, effective June 9. Districts and schools may choose to offer summer instruction through distance learning, in-person classes or both. They must also develop plans for reopening school facilities for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Nevada DMV is reopening all branch offices for in-person services starting June 15, though residents should continue to access online services whenever possible. The DMV is asking anyone who can legally drive not to visit locations for the first 30 days, so it can prioritize serving the elderly, disabled and members of the military, as well as those with no license, ID or plates.

On June 10, health officials released guidance for the resumption of contactless outdoor youth sports practices, including specific guidelines for soccer, baseball and softball. Outdoor practices can be held in Phase 2, without spectators and with social distancing and equipment cleaning protocols.

In a June 15 update, Sisolak noted an increase in positive cases and reminded local leaders that they have the authority to tighten restrictions in their area if needed.

Sisolak announced on June 29 that the state will remain in Phase 2 through the end of July.

Sisolak announced that in certain counties, bars, pubs, breweries and taverns that do not serve food must close by midnight on July 10. As of July 28, three counties can reopen those businesses at 50% capacity and four counties must keep them closed for an additional week. On Aug. 3, Sisolak said bars in those four counties must continue to stay closed.

Also on Aug. 3, Sisolak outlined the state's updated, targeted approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. A COVID-19 response task force will evaluate each county's data each week, and those with increased risk will face tighter restrictions.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Nevada's secretary of state announced in April that the June 9 primary election would take place by mail with just one in-person polling location per county. State Democratic officials filed a lawsuit arguing that the limited number of polling places presents issues for social distancing and that the proposed plan to send mail-in ballots only to those with an address on file will disenfranchise potential voters.

Visitors and residents returning from out of state have been urged to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival.

Adult entertainment establishments, nightclubs and day clubs remain closed in Phase 2.

Testing and tracing

On June 1, Sisolak announced a community-based testing, laboratory analysis and statewide contact tracing plan, funded primarily through federal support. He also approved a standing order authorizing Nevada medical providers and trained personnel at medically-supervised testing units to collect testing samples.

Relief and resources

The governor signed an executive order banning the use of two prescription drugs — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — to treat COVID-19. It exempts those receiving in-patient treatment for lupus or other diseases. The regulation is intended to thwart hoarding of the drugs.

The state issued a moratorium on all evictions, with a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

The state received nearly $2 million in federal funding to expand access to psychiatric care.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority announced its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, which will provide one-time funding to residents of rural areas who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Sisolak issued a directive protecting Nevadans from garnishment of CARES Act funds.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding approximately $51 million to 21 rural health care providers in the state.

Sisolak signed a directive allowing contracted staff to help process unemployment claims, providing the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation with emergency hiring flexibility through December 31.

Sisolak declared a state of fiscal emergency on May 11, giving Nevada the flexibility to redirect resources in order to cover shortfalls.

Sisolak announced that the state will extend the job search waiver until further notice, continuing access to unemployment insurance benefits for many Nevadans.

The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation relaunched its Unemployment Mortgage Assistance Program, which offers up to $3,000 per month to eligible homeowners who have experienced job loss due to the pandemic.

Sisolak signed a directive allowing parole hearings to continue virtually during the pandemic.

The state launched a confidential call line with resources and support for health care workers.

Through a federal grant, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is deploying 35 crisis counselors to community programs statewide.

On June 11, Sisolak announced that $148 million in CARES Act funding would be distributed to 16 counties and incorporated cities in the coming weeks.

Sisolak signed a directive that will gradually lift the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures by September 1.

DMV documents that expire between March 12 and July 15 will be valid through September 13.

Beginning in the fall, most Nevadans will be able to renew their driver's license or ID cards online and by mail.

Sisolak signed a bill granting hospitality businesses some liability protections from COVID-19 lawsuits and providing enhanced safety measures for hotel workers.

Sisolak extended the moratorium on certain residential evictions through Oct. 14.

New Mexico

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order requiring nonessential businesses to close and 100% of the nonessential workforce to work from home. Residents are instructed to make only emergency or essential outings.A modified public health order was extended through May 31, and lifted certain restrictions beginning May 16.

A May 16 mandate requires people to wear face coverings in public. It was strengthened on July 13 to also require face coverings while exercising, including at indoor gyms and fitness centers.

Reopening

Under the modified order, most retailers are able to operate at 25% of their maximum occupancy if they adhere to specific protocols. Houses of worship can operate at 25% capacity. Individuals are required to wear face masks in public settings, effective statewide May 16.

In Phase One, high-intensity contact establishments including gyms, indoor malls, dine-in restaurants and salons remain closed. Vacation rentals are prohibited for out-of-state residents, and a 14-day quarantine order is in place for out-of-state airport arrivals. Visitation to long-term care and other congregate living facilities are restricted.

An earlier public health order lifted certain restrictions beginning May 1. Nonessential retailers may provide curbside pickup and delivery if permitted by their business license. Child care may be extended to people operating nonessential businesses. Pet services can operate, golf courses can open, gun stores can operate by appointment only and state parks can reopen on a modified day-use-only basis.

Earlier orders required essential businesses still operating to limit occupancy in retail spaces and enforce social distancing protocols, and deems automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores nonessential. Hotels and other places of lodging may operate at no more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy, reduced from 50 percent.

Businesses that fail to comply could "lose their licenses to operate and face criminal or civil penalties."

Just before Easter, Lujan Grisham expanded the mass gathering ban to include houses of worship.

A phased reopening of eight state parks began on May 1. Nine additional state parks opened for day use only beginning May 15.

Beginning May 6, all large grocery and retail spaces, and all restaurants operating curbside and delivery service, must require employees to wear face coverings in the workplace. This order applies to all essential businesses operating as retail space, regardless of size, beginning May 11. Retails at their own discretion may require customers to wear face coverings.

Restaurants in most of the state can open limited outdoor dine-in service beginning May 27.

Lujan Grisham amended the public health order to allow for the statewide reopening of additional businesses, with restrictions, beginning June 1. Restaurants can open indoor seating at 50% occupancy, with bar and counter seating prohibited. Gyms can open at 50% occupancy, with no group fitness classes. Indoor malls can open at 25% occupancy, with food courts closed. Hair and nail salons, barber shops, massage services and tattoo parlors can operate at 25% occupancy and by appointment only. Drive-in theaters can open, and hotels can operate at 50% of their maximum capacity.

Nine state parks reopened for day use on May 30, with an additional five opening on June 1.

The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division began a partial reopening on June 1, only by appointment and for services not available online.

Effective June 12, breweries can offer outdoor and patio seating at 50% of their maximum occupancy, in line with social distancing protocols. Beginning June 15, they can resume indoor service at 50% capacity, with bar and counter seating prohibited. Establishments must offer customers the opportunity to record their names, contact information and date and time of their visit, to be retained for at least four weeks.

According to the New Mexico Public Education Department's school reentry plan, the 2020-2021 academic year will begin with a hybrid model through which students will rotate between online learning and limited in-person instruction.

Lujan Grisham extended the state's emergency public health order and warned that she might have to re-enact more severe restrictions in response to a rising case count and transmission rate.

An emergency order effective July 13 prohibits indoor dining at restaurants and breweries, and limits close-contact businesses like gyms and salons to 25% of their maximum capacity. It also limits state park access to New Mexico residents only.

Lujan Grisham issued an order on Aug. 6 revising the state's quarantine requirements to accommodate individuals leaving the state for urgent medical and family needs.

Under a revised public health order effective Aug. 29 through Sept. 18, houses of worship may increase to 40% occupancy of an enclosed building, museums with static (as opposed to interactive) displays may open at 25% capacity and food and drink establishments can open indoor dining at 25% capacity. Mass gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Gatherings of five or more people in a single confined space are not allowed.

Lujan Grisham has ordered people traveling by plane to the state to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

K-12 public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, and public education will switch to learn-at-home.

The 2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, initially planned for October, has been canceled.

The New Mexico Activities Association postponed the 2020 football and soccer seasons, in compliance with an updated governor's order.

Lujan Grisham asked the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to postpone fall contact sports.

In-person learning statewide is delayed through at least Sept. 7, with a few exceptions.

Testing and tracing

COVID-19 testing is free of charge statewide, regardless of insurance status. Lujan Grisham is urging all front-line workers to get tested, even if they don't show symptoms.

The state is accepting applications to fill 200 to 250 contact tracer positions.

Testing sites throughout the state offer free testing for employees at restaurants, farmers' markets, food manufacturing facilities and grocery stores during designated hours on Mondays.

An emergency rule requires employers to report positive cases to the state within 4 hours of learning of them.

Relief and resources

The state Supreme Court rejected an emergency petition to make New Mexico's June 2 primary a mail election, ruling instead to order county clerks to send absentee ballot applications to voters. Lujan Grisham said in an April 15 tweet that she remained confident the election could be "conducted almost entirely if not entirely through mail."

An April 30 emergency order will allow polling places to operate subject to certain requirements, and emphasizes that the safest way to vote is by absentee ballot.

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has partnered with the Navajo Nation and several pueblos to deliver food to tribal communities.

The governor's office released an app that offers free 24-hour crisis and non-crisis support and access to additional mental health resources.

The state is distributing supplemental shipments of personal protective equipment to local entities like cities, counties, tribes, pueblos, elder care facilities and health clinics.

A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding $550,000 in grants to five food banks across New Mexico.

Eligible drivers whose licenses have expired during the pandemic can obtain 90-day temporary licenses over email.

The New Mexico Human Services Department announced $4.62 million in new Medicaid payments to support nursing facilities in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The state has increased SNAP enrollment for eligible families, and provided an additional monthly stipend to households not already receiving maximum benefits in March, April, May and June.

New Mexico families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals will receive more than $97 million in additional food benefits through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The All Together NM Fund is awarding $750,000 in grants to businesses with five employees or fewer.

SNAP recipients can now purchase groceries online through Amazon and Walmart for home delivery.

The Small Business Recovery Act of 2020 allocates $400 million in state funding for low-interest, low-risk loans to small businesses and nonprofits, and nearly $50 million for loans to local governments.

The state is providing more than $13 million in emergency housing assistance to low- and moderate-income residents.

Oregon

Status of stay-at-home order

Gov. Kate Brown issued an order directing Oregonians to "stay at home to the maximum extent possible" which remains in effect indefinitely. The order prohibits all gatherings, no matter what size, if people can't maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.

As of July 1, the order requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces is effective statewide. As of July 15, the requirement also applies in outdoor public spaces where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Effective July 24, face coverings are required for all Oregonians ages 5 and older in indoor public spaces and outdoor situations where distance cannot be maintained, even in "cases of physical exertion."

Reopening

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.

On April 14, Brown introduced her "Reopening Oregon" plan, a public health framework for restarting public life and business.

Brown lifted an order delaying non-urgent medical procedures. Health care providers that can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness will be able to resume elective procedures beginning May 1.

Brown announced the limited reopening of some state parks, outdoor recreation facilities and ski areas beginning May 5. Camping opportunities will become available as federal, state, local and private providers are able to prepare their facilities for visitors.

A number of inland state parks resumed limited daytime service on May 6, and limited day-use "will slowly return" to other state parks the week of May 11. Certain high-density parks and boat accesses will remain closed.

Beginning May 15 across the state, standalone retail businesses such as furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops and boutiques can reopen if they comply with state guidelines. Child care, summer school, camps and youth programs can resume limited operations with specific protocols.

Certain restrictions are lifted in Phase 1, which most of the state entered on May 15. Restaurants and bars can reopen for limited sit-down service until 10:00 p.m., personal care services like salons and gyms can resume limited operations and local in-person gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted. All retail businesses, including malls and shopping centers, can open.

As of May 15 in counties not in Phase 1, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, credit unions and gas stations are open. Restaurants are open for takeout only. Standalone retail operations can open in line with safety and social distancing guidelines, while indoor and outdoor malls remain closed. Non-emergency medical, dental and veterinary care is permitted. Personal care services are closed. With physical distancing measures in place, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people and cultural, civic and faith gatherings are capped at 25.

Brown issued finalized statewide and county Phase 1 guidance. She also released guidance for face coverings, summer school, public transit, gyms and homelessness and service providers.

The first 31 counties to move into Phase 1 could apply to enter Phase 2 on June 5.

In Phase 2, gathering limits increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Restaurants and bars can extend their curfews from 10 p.m to midnight. Movie theaters, churches and other large indoor and outdoor venues may be able to expand their occupancy to up to 250 people. Low-contact youth sports can return to play, in line with guidance about equipment sharing. Indoor and outdoor activities such as bowling, batting cages and mini golf can resume under specific guidance. Pools and sports courts can also open.While working from home is strongly recommended, employees may begin a limited return to indoor workplaces.

Statewide in Phase 2, zoos, gardens and museums can open in a limited manner, and professional and collegiate sports teams can resume training in their facilities with added safety precautions.

The Oregon Department of Education released the first version of 2020-2021 academic year guidance. It requires schools to develop operational blueprints under the direction of their districts, based on local needs and conditions.

Brown created a Healthy Schools Reopening Council to ensure a wide range of community voices can give feedback to school districts as they develop their return plans.

The final county to move to Phase 1 did so on June 19. Three counties moved to Phase 2 on that day.

Brown announced she will group certain counties together as units for future reopening decisions. As a result, all Phase 1 counties will only be eligible to progress to Phase 2 at least 21 days after June 19.

As of July 15, indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

In a July 16 statement, Brown said that "many, if not most" Oregon students are in districts that will focus on distance learning or a hybrid of remote and in-person instruction. On July 28, she released metrics that set health and safety standards for hybrid and in-person instruction.

Under statewide restrictions effective July 24, the maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 people for all venues. Restaurants and bars statewide must stop serving customers at 10 p.m.

Effective July 31, Brown moved two counties experiencing rapid COVID-19 spread back to more restricted status: Umatilla County went to Baseline Stay Home status and Morrow County went to Phase 1 status. As of Aug. 21, both are in Phase 1 status. Malheur County was moved to Phase 1 effective Aug. 13.

Closed, canceled and delayed

According to the phased reopening plan, all large gatherings should be canceled "or at least significantly modified" through at least September.

Brown said on July 7 that if cases continue to rise, districts "will be forced to resort to extended periods of remote instruction throughout the school year."

Testing and tracing

On May 1, Brown outlined a plan to increase COVID-19 testing and tracing efforts, with the goal of being able to perform 30 tests a week for every 10,000 Oregonians and training at least 600 contact tracers. As part of the plan, state testing criteria is expanded to include anyone with symptoms.

Brown announced that the state will implement a plan to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities, beginning with facilities at highest risk.

Relief and resources

A temporary moratorium on all residential evictions has been put in place indefinitely, and landlords may not charge late fees for late rent or utility payments.

Oregon will provide an extra $30 million in SNAP benefits to eligible households in both April and May.

In an April 10 statement, Brown said decisions about potential early release for incarcerated individuals should be made on a case-by-case basis, and she had "no specific plans" to abandon that approach.

Brown announced on April 13 that the state would provide $8 million total to the Oregon Food Bank Network in weekly payments over the next two months.

As local governments begin their budget processes in the month of April, Brown issued an executive order directing them to "take necessary measures to facilitate public participation in decision-making," such as holding public hearings electronically or by phone.

An April 17 executive order prevents creditors or debt collectors from garnishing federal CARES Act recovery rebate payments.

Brown announced on April 20 that the Oregon National Guard will distribute approximately 395,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities across the state.

Brown said she will preserve the Corporate Activities Tax, which businesses making more than $1 million must pay regardless of whether they make a profit. The Oregon Republican Party had called for a delay.

Oregon received 50,000 masks from Fujian Province, its sister state in China.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has enacted emergency rules ordering farmers to strengthen requirements in field sanitation, labor housing and transportation to protect agricultural workers.

The Oregon Health & Science University is enrolling 100,000 randomly selected Oregonians to voluntarily join its "Key to Oregon" research study, to better understand COVID-19 infection patterns.

Through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, Oregon will provide cash benefits to the families of the more than 351,000 children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The state distributed $8.5 million in rent relief to community action agencies, to help tenants who have experienced a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19.

The state is donating 1 million masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to farm workers and agricultural producers.

Brown said an additional $30 million in food assistance will allow eligible Oregonians to receive the maximum SNAP benefit for June.

Brown announced a $30 million investment to secure the state's food supply chain and protect agricultural workers.

Brown extended residential and commercial eviction bans through September 30. Renters can repay back rent through March 31, 2021 without late fees.

Brown extended the moratorium on residential and commercial foreclosures until Dec. 31.

Utah

Status of stay-at-home order

On March 27, Gov. Gary Herbert issued a two-week "stay safe, stay home directive." It is not a shelter-in-place order, but instructs Utahns to stay home whenever possible. The directive was extended through April.

An executive order requires people to wear masks at all state facilities "under the purview" of the governor's office, including state higher education facilities.

The Utah Department of Health issued a public health order mandating the use of face coverings in all K-12 schools, effective July 17 through December 31.

Herbert announced on Aug. 6 that local governments can implement mask mandates.

Reopening

On April 17, Herbert announced a second version of the Utah Leads Together plan, a three-phase pathway to reactivating the economy.

Also as of April 17, Utah's state parks are open to all except those under local health order restrictions.

The Utah Department of Health issued an updated public health order on April 21 allowing for the resumption of some elective procedures, in accordance with guidelines developed by the Utah Hospital Association.

The state moved from the "high risk" phase to the "moderate phase" of its recovery timeline on May 1. In this phase, Utahns are urged to stay home and work from home whenever possible. Vulnerable individuals and their household members were told to continue following "high risk" protocols.People must still maintain 6 feet of distance from others in public and wear face masks where that is not possible. Out of state travel remains limited, and anyone returning from high-risk areas must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Previously closed businesses like gyms, bars and personal care services can reopen if they exercise strict precautions. Dine-in services can resume if restaurants meet specific distancing and hygiene requirements, though takeout and delivery are encouraged.

A May 6 executive order clarifies guidelines pertaining to social gatherings, outdoor recreation, personal services, gyms and fitness centers during the moderate and low risk phases. No one should participate in sporting activities that require teammates to be within 10 feet of each other. Clients obtaining personal care services can remove their masks in cases where it would interfere with the service they are receiving. Gyms may allow "skills and conditioning activities" when social distancing is practiced. Private social interactions are allowable in groups of 20 or fewer in the moderate-risk phase, and 50 or fewer in the low-risk phase.

In the yellow or low-risk phase, most residents are no longer asked to "leave home infrequently." While schools remain closed, opportunities for driver's education will reopen. The gathering limit for private social interactions grows from 20 to 50 people. Youth and club team sports are permitted, with symptom checking and socially distanced spectators. Certain guidelines at swimming pools will be relaxed.

On May 20, Herbert announced the third version of the "Utah Leads Together Plan," which shares instructions for high-risk populations, addresses impacts on the state's multicultural community and outlines plans for economic recovery.

Herbert issued an order moving two municipalities from low to moderate risk status on May 22.

Herbert issued an executive order updating guidelines pertaining to travel, educational institutions, social gatherings, entertainment, businesses and events in areas designated low risk, effective May 27.

Herbert moved additional areas to low risk status on May 29.

Herbert moved one county to the green or "new normal" phase on June 12. Most of the state remains in the yellow phase, in which he said there are "no economic activities that are categorically prohibited if common-sense precautions are in place."

Herbert released updated guidance for businesses and the general public in areas designated "low" and "new normal." The new guidance pertains specifically to high-risk individuals, gatherings, business, education and events.

Herbert announced the release of Utah Leads Together Volume 4, which lays the foundation for economic recovery and focuses specifically on the next 100, 250 and 500 days. The framework emphasizes connecting unemployed individuals with available jobs, distributing CARES Act and other assistance, reskilling and upskilling workers and investing in construction-ready infrastructure projects that will facilitate economic growth.

Herbert approved nine rural counties to enter the green or "new normal" phase, effective June 19.

Herbert said on June 24 that due to an increase in cases, the state will not be considering applications for relaxing restrictions for two weeks.

The Utah State Board of Education released K-12 school reopening guidance, requiring public schools to create and post plans by August 1.

Herbert mandated all students, faculty, staff and visitors in all K-12 school districts and charter schools wear masks in buildings and on buses. He also announced officials would modify health guidance to allow schools in orange districts to voluntarily open for in-person instruction in the fall.

Herbert announced on July 10 that he is extending Utah's risk status, leaving Salt Lake City as moderate risk (orange), ten counties as normal risk (green) and the rest of the state in low risk (yellow).

A July 27 executive order implements version 4.9 of the state's phased guidelines, which provide guidance for 24-hour restaurants and those with buffet service, effective until August 7.

Testing and tracing

Herbert introduced the Healthy Together app, which enables Utahns to track their symptoms and connect with COVID-19 testing while helping health officials perform contact tracing.

Utah joined Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina Ohio and Virginia in an interstate compact with the Rockefeller Foundation to purchase a total of 4 million rapid antigen tests.

Relief and resources

Herbert ordered a moratorium on residential evictions for certain tenants who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Herbert has instructed residents to wear homemade masks in public places.

Herbert announced the creation of the Utah Multicultural Task Force Subcommittee, a group within the larger coronavirus task force that will address barriers facing minority communities.

Herbert announced "A Mask For Every Utahn," a public-private partnership that will provide a free face mask to residents who do not yet have one.

Herbert issued an executive order temporarily suspending enforcement on expired vehicle registrations through May 15.

On May 5, Herbert announced the launch of the "PPE Push Pack" program to support small businesses in their transition to "moderate risk" COVID-19 protocols. The public-private partnership provides a free one-week supply of personal protective equipment to sole proprietors and businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Herbert suspended certain requirements for retail licensees serving alcoholic beverages, to ensure that pandemic-related closures mandated by public health do not cause licensing issues.

Farmers Feeding Utah delivered 18,000 pounds of lamb meat and 10,000 pounds of flour to assist the Navajo Nation.

Families with children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals can apply through August to receive benefits through the Pandemic-EBT program, starting in September.

The state is providing a PPE push pack with five KN95 masks and two face shields to every teacher, faculty member and bus driver statewide.

Washington

Status of stay-at-home order

On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order requiring "every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity." The "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order also closed all nonessential businesses and banned all gatherings for "social, spiritual and recreational purposes." It expired at the end of May.

High-risk populations must follow the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" directives for three of the plan's four phases.

Inslee announced a statewide mandate requiring all individuals to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, effective June 26.

Businesses may not serve any customer if they do not comply with the statewide face covering order.

An expanded order effective July 25 requires face coverings in all common spaces and congregate settings.

Reopening

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.

On April 21, Inslee announced "Washington's Recovery Plan," a framework for the loosening of restrictions and gradual return to public life, contingent on slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Inslee said on April 24 that "low-risk" construction projects already underway can resume if they comply with physical distancing and other requirements.

Inslee announced the partial reopening of certain outdoor recreation activities beginning May 5. Fishing, hunting and golfing will be permitted with appropriate safety precautions, as is day use of state parks, state public lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources and state Fish and Wildlife areas. Many state parks reopened on May 5 for day-use recreation, while several remain closed "until further notice."

Inslee issued guidance for drive-in religious services, as well as vehicle and vessel sales.

Low-risk higher education and critical workforce training work is allowed to resume as of May 5. Inslee released guidance for restarting essential workforce development programs.

Car wash operations can resume after meeting specific criteria, effective May 7. Inslee issued industry requirements and guidance.

Inslee signed an executive order on May 4 implementing the state's "Safe Start" recovery plan. The plan allows smaller counties to apply for a variance from the order, enabling them to loosen some restrictions sooner. Washington entered the first phase of gradual reopening on May 5.

Under Phase 1 of the reopening plan, only essential travel and some outdoor recreation is allowed. Social gatherings are not permitted, and only drive-in spiritual services can be held, with one household per vehicle. Essential businesses, existing construction projects, landscaping, car washes, pet walkers and automobile sales can operate. Retail stores can offer curbside pickup only.

Inslee announced new criteria for additional counties to apply for variances to move to Phase 2.

Inslee issued guidance for partially reopening the dine-in restaurant and tavern industry in counties granted variance to enter Phase 2, effective May 11.

For counties in Phase 2, limited in-store retail and additional manufacturing operations can resume effective May 12, in line with industry-specific guidance.

For counties in Phase 2, personal care and professional services can resume as of May 13, in line with state guidance.

For counties in Phase 2, additional outdoor recreation activities may resume as of May 14 in line with guidance. Permitted activities include guided ATV, paddle sports and horseback riding, tennis, guided fishing, go-carting, ORV/motocross and participant-only motorsports.

Inslee issued guidance for construction, golf and professional photography services in Phase 2. All construction, including new work, is allowed, and additional golf activities can resume for counties in that phase. Pet grooming operations can also resume.

The state is asking patrons at businesses to voluntarily provide contact information for one person per household, in case of COVID-19 exposure. Inslee said the information will be shared only with public health officials.

As of May 18, elective health services can resume at providers statewide for medical and dental providers that meet certain criteria.

In-person real estate operations with up to three people, as well as fitness and training operations, may resume beginning May 19 for counties in Phase 2.Fitness activities must be limited to groups of five or fewer trainees and one instructor.

On June 1, Washington's stay-at-home order was officially replaced by Safe Start, a phased county-by-county reopening plan. Any county can apply to the Department of Health to move to the subsequent phase if they meet certain criteria.

As of June 19, there are three counties in Phase 1, two counties in Phase 1.5, 20 counties in Phase 2 and 14 counties in Phase 3.

Inslee issued guidance for in-person workforce training programs in Phases 1 and 2.

Inslee issued guidance for library operations in Phases 1 and 2, and drive-in theater operations for Phase 2.

Inslee issued guidance for professional sporting activities, youth team sports and adult recreational team sports in Phases 2 and 3. He later released additional guidance documents expanding options for counties in Phase 1.5 and updating protocols for certain recreational activities.

Inslee released a template to help businesses in Phase 3 develop a written COVID-19 safety plan, as required by the state's reopening plan.

Effective June 8, all employers must provide cloth face coverings to employees, who are required to wear them with some exceptions.

Inslee released guidance for domestic services in Phase 2.

Inslee issued a proclamation outlining the state's plan to "possibly" reopen schools in the fall.The state's Superintendent of Public Instruction said he expects schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall, and released planning guidance for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Inslee issued guidance for the reopening of card rooms and related businesses in Phase 2.

Updated guidance for religious and faith-based services expand indoor capacity limits while continuing requirements for face coverings and social distancing. In Phase 3, services are limited to 50% capacity or 400 people, whichever is smaller. In modified Phase 1 and Phase 2 counties, services can be held at 25% capacity or 200 people. In Phase 1 counties, services can be held outdoors only, with no more than 100 attendees.

Inslee issued additional guidelines for non-religious weddings and funeral services in Phases 1, 2 and 3.

Officials released guidance for restarting in-person instruction at higher education institutions in the fall. Each institution develop and implement their own reopening plan while meeting state requirements.

Inslee announced on June 27 that health officials are putting a pause on counties moving to Phase 4. He said on July 14 that the pause on reopening will remain in place until at least July 28.

Inslee has extended the Safe Start proclamation.

Effective July 20, the maximum number of individuals allowed in social gatherings in Phase 3 is reduced from 50 to 10. Social gatherings in Phase 2 counties remain capped at 5 people. All indoor and outdoor live entertainment, including drive-in concerts, is prohibited.

Effective July 30, restaurants must require parties to be limited to members of the same household in order to dine indoors. The maximum table size for indoor dining in Phase 3 is reduced to five individuals, and occupancy from 75% to 50%. Restaurants must also close gaming and social areas.

Additionally, bars must close to indoor service, and alcohol service inside of restaurants must end by 10 p.m.

Indoor family entertainment and recreation centers must close. Indoor movie theater occupancy is reduced from 50% to 25% in Phase 3.

Also effective July 30, indoor fitness services are limited to five people in Phase 2. In Phase 3, fitness center occupancy is reduced to 25%, with group classes capped at 10 people.

Under guidance effective August 6, wedding and funeral ceremonies are permitted, but receptions are not. Indoor occupancy is limited to 20% capacity or 30 people, whichever is less.

Inslee announced state recommendations for resuming in-person instruction in public and private schools, recommending that counties with high infection rates move to mostly remote learning.

New indoor fitness guidance for Phase 2 and 3 counties takes effect on Aug. 10, clarifying the face covering requirement, changing the calculation of occupancy limits for large facilities and allowing fitness and sports training other than group fitness classes.

Inslee clarified guidance for restaurant seating and issued additional guidance for overnight group summer camps.

Guidance effective Aug. 12 allows long-term care facilities that satisfy specific metrics to begin a graduated process of resuming normal activities, including visitation.

Updated guidance allows museums, bowling league play and agritourism to resume additional activities in Phase 2 and 3 counties.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Inslee issued a directive to state agencies to freeze all hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases, effective May 18. He called for higher education institutions and other boards and commissions to follow suit.

Inslee announced the cancellation of scheduled wage increases for nearly 5,600 state employees, and the implementation of a furlough plan impacting some 40,000 state employees through November.

Bar-style seating and live music at restaurants and taverns are prohibited in Phases 2 and 3.

On July 29, Inslee announced that the pause on counties advancing to subsequent reopening phases is extended indefinitely.

Testing and tracing

Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact tracing initiative, with a team of over 1300 tracers set to be trained and ready by May 15.

After the state Department of Health ordered widespread testing at long-term care facilities, Inslee announced a plan to test all nursing home residents and staff by June 12, and all residents and staff at assisted living facilities with a memory care unit by June 26.

Inslee is encouraging people even with mild symptoms to get tested. Household members and close contacts of a confirmed case, as well as anyone living or working in a congregate setting who was likely exposed to an outbreak, should also get tested.

State Department of Health guidance says tests should be available at no cost, regardless of whether a patient has insurance.

An Aug. 19 proclamation requires agricultural employers to test their workforce "broadly" when health officials identify an outbreak that meets specific thresholds.

Relief and resources

The state has created a grant fund for small businesses, using a portion of the state's Strategic Reserve Fund.

Inslee, in partnership with nonprofits and local philanthropies, announced the launch of the WA Food Fund on April 7. The relief fund will work to meet increasingly high demand at food banks across the state.

Inslee announced on April 13 that the Department of Corrections would implement strategies for reducing the state's prison population, starting by focusing on the early release of vulnerable individuals through commutation and modified reentry programs. Two days later, he issued proclamation and commutation orders releasing certain eligible inmates ahead of their original release dates on or before June 29.

Inslee issued a proclamation extending certain rights and safeguards to high-risk workers so that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 without jeopardizing their employment status. He has since extended the proclamation through August 1.

Three proclamations issued April 14 suspend certain criminal statutes of limitations, streamline the renewal of commercial driver licenses and learner permits, and protect consumer assets from debt collection.

Inslee expanded protections for renters in an April 16 proclamation, extending his initial moratorium on evictions and adding new provisions. The moratorium now covers hotels, motels, Airbnb rentals, public campgrounds and other transitional housing. Landlords are prohibited from raising rents, charging late fees and making threats.

An expanded proclamation temporarily prohibits energy, water and landline phone providers from disconnecting residential customers due to nonpayment, refusing to connect those who were previously disconnected due to nonpayment, and charging late fees. It does not relieve customers from their obligation to pay utility bills.

A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

Nearly $300 million of the state's federal stimulus funding will be distributed to local governments that did not receive direct contributions under the CARES Act.

On April 29, Inslee released a COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard to inform decisions about lifting restrictions. The five-dial dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

The state has opened more than 300 new drive-in WiFi hot spots to provide free temporary internet access to all residents, particularly students, without broadband service in their homes.

Washington was approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, a program that provides assistance to the families of children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Inslee issued a proclamation with additional health and safety guidelines pertaining to worker housing, transportation and job site requirements for the agricultural industry. He later issued guidance clarifying these requirements.

Inslee announced the state had distributed nearly $365 million in federal COVID-19 aid to support rent assistance, tribal recovery efforts, small businesses and nonprofits.

Inslee extended the eviction moratorium until October 15.

Wyoming

Status of stay-at-home order

Wyoming did not enact a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gov. Mark Gordon issued a plea on March 25 for "citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary." Certain businesses and services can reopen beginning May 1.

Students must wear face coverings in schools when 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained.

Reopening

On April 3, Gordon extended existing statewide health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring any person entering Wyoming from outside of the state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Beginning May 8, out-of-state travelers are no longer required to self-quarantine, though they are urged to be careful.

On April 23, Gordon announced a plan for gradually lifting restrictions. The phased approach to reopening will rely on six health metrics and give counties the flexibility to request variances based on local conditions.

Public health orders effective May 1 allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under certain conditions. Child care and home day care centers may also operate with specific precautions. Businesses that choose to remain closed will still be eligible for Small Business Administration assistance.

The Department of Health issued guidance to hospitals and health care providers for resuming elective surgeries.

Counties are allowed to waive certain state public health regulations based on local health data. As of May 8, most counties have been granted variances for dining and/or gathering restrictions.

Gordon expressed support for the phased reopening of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Both parks began gradually lifting restrictions on May 18.

A modified public health order effective May 15 eases restrictions on certain businesses and increases the maximum gathering size to 25 people. Restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor dining service under specific conditions. Movie theaters and performance venues can reopen in a limited capacity. Gyms can reopen locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants. Child care facilities can allow up to 25 people in a classroom.

Roads, hiking trails and rock climbing routes at Devil's Tower National Monument reopened to public access on May 22, with limited services.

Effective June 1, outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted, provided there are social distancing and sanitation measures in place.

Effective June 15, indoor gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, and parades can take place with social distancing. K-12 schools, community colleges, the University of Wyoming and other educational institutions can resume in-person instruction for all students in groups of no more than 50 people.

Updated public health orders effective June 15 allow child care facilities to resume normal operations with unlimited class sizes, expand group fitness class limits to 50 people and no longer require personal care services to operate by appointment only.

Long-term care facilities are allowed to resume outdoor, in-person visitation under specific health guidelines.

Gordon announced on June 29 that Wyoming's existing public health orders will remain unchanged through July 15, due to an increase in cases. He has since extended those orders four times, through Sept. 15.

Under updated health orders effective Aug. 16, outdoor gatherings can expand to up to 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people under social distancing and sanitation protocols. Indoor gatherings remain limited to 50 people without restrictions, or 250 people with social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Gordon directed state agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts larger than $100,000 and implement a "rigorous review of major maintenance spending" to prepare for COVID-19 budget impacts. He has since instructed them to further reduce spending and prepare for additional cuts.

Testing and tracing

Gordon said the state will test a percentage of residents and staff at each long-term care facility, and conduct weekly testing at facilities that have a confirmed case.

Relief and resources

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office donated 50,000 medical face masks to the state.

Gordon allocated $17 million in federal funding to expand the state's testing contact tracing capabilities and grow its supply of personal protective equipment.

The Wyoming Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide rent and mortgage payment assistance to eligible residents who are experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship.

The state legislature established three grant programs to distribute $325 million in CARES Act funding for small business owners financially impacted by the pandemic. Applications for the first of those programs, which will provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses with no more than 50 employees, opened on June 8.

Gordon announced a $50 million CARES Wyoming College Grant Program, which will provide financial support to students impacted by the pandemic.

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

