Authorities Investigate Arson At East Charlotte Apartments

WFAE | By WFAE
Published March 11, 2019 at 2:34 PM EDT

Authorities say a fire that occurred at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning was set intentionally.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire responded to the blaze around 2:45 a.m. at the Avalon Heights Apartments on Kelston Place. CMPD says the fire engulfed the apartment clubhouse, causing more than $300,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported.

CMPD says detectives do not believe this fire is related to the arson at a north Charlotte apartment complex last Thursday.

