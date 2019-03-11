Authorities Investigate Arson At East Charlotte Apartments

Authorities say a fire that occurred at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning was set intentionally.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire responded to the blaze around 2:45 a.m. at the Avalon Heights Apartments on Kelston Place. CMPD says the fire engulfed the apartment clubhouse, causing more than $300,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported.

CMPD says detectives do not believe this fire is related to the arson at a north Charlotte apartment complex last Thursday.

