NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry Won't Run In 2020

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry, who's best known for her photo and signature posted inside elevators around the state, says she will not seek re-election in 2020.

Berry made that announcement Tuesday morning at the Council of State meeting in Raleigh. Berry is a Republican who's held the top spot at the labor commission for nearly 20 years. She told the News and Observer of Raleigh that she feels it's the right time to leave.

"I want to leave something when I feel the best about it, and I feel absolutely the best about the Department of Labor right now, and - going forward for the next 21 months," she said. "So I'll be around for 21 months and going flat out to leave the department in the very best shape we possibly can."

Berry gained wide recognition in a normally obscure role for her name and picture posted inside some 28,000 elevators around the state, which the labor commission inspects. It led Berry to receive nicknames like the "elevator lady" or "elevator queen."

