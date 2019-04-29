Kannapolis Police Arrest Woman In Hit And Run

A woman was arrested after police say she hit and killed a man walking his two dogs in Kannapolis early Monday morning.

According to Kannapolis Police, officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Bethpage Road and Leonard Avenue a little before 2 a.m. Police found 48-year-old Santiago Esteban and his two dogs dead.

A witness told police a red sedan drove away from the accident.

Officers identified 22 year-old Lisa Michelle Jones as a suspect in the case and arrested her at her home. Jones was charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and driving left of center. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WFAE