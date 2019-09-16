© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Hurricane Dorian Hits NC Tobacco Farmers

North Carolina Public Radio | By Celeste Gracia
Published September 16, 2019 at 2:37 PM EDT
File photo of tobacco plants on Strickland Farms.
Credit Leoneda Inge / WUNC
North Carolina tobacco farmers say Hurricane Dorian destroyed at least 20 to 25 percent of their total harvest, hurting the state's overall tobacco industry, according to David Thomas, of the U.S. Tobacco Cooperative.

“It is taking a toll on the tobacco production in North Carolina and the last three years have been really stressful on tobacco farmers,” Thomas said.

Farms in about 15 counties in North Carolina were severely affected. This includes Sampson and Duplin counties, where most of the tobacco production in the state happens.

Thomas says it's difficult for farmers to take precautions before a hurricane without causing more damage.

“The tobacco has to reach a certain ripeness before you pull it,” he said. “Because if you pull it too soon then the leaves will be immature and it will be less desirable.”

Hurricanes also bring salt inland through storm surge. That can further degrade the quality of tobacco plants.

In a normal season, farms would have the rest of this month to complete harvesting. But Thomas says many farmers will probably not finish gathering the tobacco left in the field this year.

Many farms also grow and sell different crops like sweet potatoes. Those farmers will have to rely on those crops and insurance.  

 

Local NewsHurricane Dorian
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia was born and raised in deep south Texas. She’s always loved to read and write, so when she discovered journalism in high school, she knew it was for her. She graduated from the University of North Texas. She previously interned at CBS News Radio in New York and Morning Edition in Washington D.C. She constantly craves cookies & creme ice cream and enjoys singing along to Broadway musicals.
