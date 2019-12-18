© 2020 WFAE
Local News

ECU Study Finds Most Americans Support Marijuana Legalization

PRE News & Ideas | By Jared Brumbaugh
Published December 18, 2019 at 12:55 PM EST

According to a new study from the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research, 62%of adults in the U.S. are in favor of recreational marijuana use.

 

The report suggests that there are generational differences of opinions on the legalization of marijuana. 76% of millennials support legalization, while 76% of people born before 1946 oppose the legalization of marijuana. Overall, 39% of those polled believe marijuana is a gateway drug. The report also found that there's no significant difference between states that voted Democrat and those that voted Republican when it comes to support for legalizing recreational marijuana use. 

 

The results are based on data collected from mail and online surveys sent to more than 1,000 adults in all 50 states. The “Let’s Be Blunt: Public Opinion on the Legalization of Marijuana in the United States” poll is part of "The Life, Liberty, and Happiness Project," headed by the in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

Jared Brumbaugh
Jared Brumbaugh is the News Coordinator for Public Radio East, covering health and the environment .  His news spots and feature stories can be heard during Morning Edition and  All Things Considered.  Jared is the recipient of five North Carolina Associated Press Awards for " Best Feature," " General News," " Best Health Report," " Best Weather Report," and " Best Consumer Report." When not at the station, he enjoys hiking, traveling and honing his culinary skills.
