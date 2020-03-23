Gov. Cooper Shuts Down Barbers, Salons, Massage Therapists

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Roy Cooper on Monday temporarily closed hair and nail salons, barbers, along with massage therapists. The order goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m.

One Charlotte barber said jokingly that the police might have to order him out of his store.

But others said they weren’t surprised by Cooper’s order – especially after he restricted restaurants to take-out and delivery last week.

Hair stylist Erin Ryan works at a south Charlotte salon.

"I’m honestly surprised they have let us go as long as we have," she said. "And actually very grateful they have let us go for as long as we have. Because, really, every client helps. Every client is more money than I have put away. And also it’s just nice to see everybody before I get shut into my apartment."

To prepare for being out of work, Ryan said she booked as many clients as possible, while everyone in the salon kept customers 6 feet apart.

"I know there’s a lot of people out there who are chastising salons for staying open," she said. "But to be perfectly honest, a salon is probably one of the cleanest places you can be right now."

Melissa Parker says her salon has been trying to prepare for the expected closure.

"I mean, trying to get people in yes, but also keeping staff to a minimum," she said. "But there’s a lot of people cancelling and I don’t blame them."

Cooper also ordered health clubs, gyms and movie theaters to also close. He also limited statewide gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris had already temporarily shut down those businesses last week, and she had also prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.

A number of Charlotte nail salons have already closed their businesses – even before the Wednesday 5 p.m. deadline. It’s unclear how long the governor’s order will last.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_