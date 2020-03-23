© 2020 WFAE
Local News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Gov. Cooper Shuts Down Barbers, Salons, Massage Therapists

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published March 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
cooper_20200323.png
www.facebook.com/NCgovernor

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Roy Cooper on Monday temporarily closed  hair and nail salons, barbers, along with massage therapists. The order goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. 

One Charlotte barber said jokingly that the police might have to order him out of his store.

But others said they weren’t surprised by Cooper’s order – especially after he restricted restaurants to take-out and delivery last week.

Hair stylist Erin Ryan works at a south Charlotte salon.

"I’m honestly surprised they have let us go as long as we have," she said. "And actually very grateful they have let us go for as long as we have. Because, really, every client helps. Every client is more money than I have put away. And also it’s just nice to see everybody before I get shut into my apartment."

To prepare for being out of work, Ryan said she booked as many clients as possible, while everyone in the salon kept customers 6 feet apart.

"I know there’s a lot of people out there who are chastising salons for staying open," she said. "But to be perfectly honest, a salon is probably one of the cleanest places you can be right now."

Melissa Parker says her salon has been trying to prepare for the expected closure.

"I mean, trying to get people in yes, but also keeping staff to a minimum," she said. "But there’s a lot of people cancelling and I don’t blame them."

Cooper also ordered health clubs, gyms and movie theaters to also close. He also limited statewide gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris had already temporarily shut down those businesses last week, and she had also prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.

A number of Charlotte nail salons have already closed their businesses – even before the Wednesday 5 p.m. deadline. It’s unclear how long the governor’s order will last.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Local NewsCoronavirusThe Carolinas
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison