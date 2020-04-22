© 2020 WFAE
OBX Opens To Some Outsiders

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jay Price
Published April 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
The Outer Banks is opening up to at least some outsiders again after barring visitors for weeks.

Local officials are opening Dare County's part of the barrier islands to non-resident property owners in phases beginning May 4. This will let them prepare houses for the summer rental season.

But it's still unclear when Dare will begin letting in the tourists who would rent many of those houses.

Meanwhile, Currituck County is opening the northern Outer Banks to outside property owners this Thursday, and has tentative plans to let in tourists May 15.

Hyde County is developing a reopening plan for Ocracoke at the southern end of the Outer Banks but hasn't yet set a timetable. Residents and businesses there still haven't fully rebuilt from Hurricane Dorian last year, which displaced hundreds.

The Outer Banks economy depends almost entirely on visitors, and normally, many seasonal businesses would already be open.

Local NewsThe CarolinasCoronavirus
