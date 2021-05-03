Mecklenburg County Data Show Higher Vaccination Rates In Wealthier Neighborhoods

Mecklenburg County has released a detailed map by ZIP code showing where the most people have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Charlotte’s wealthiest areas have the largest percentage of people who have received at least one shot.

Mecklenburg County

The highest rate in Mecklenburg County is in ZIP code 28207. It covers Myers Park and Eastover, with a median household income of more than $115,000. Data show 71% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine in that ZIP code.

The lowest rate in the county is a few miles away in the ZIP code 28212. It’s in east Charlotte, which includes the Coventry Woods neighborhood and the old Eastland Mall site. Its median household income is about $46,000, and only 20% of residents there have received one dose.

Overall, the county’s highest-income areas have the largest share of people who have been vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been working to close that gap by placing most of its vaccination clinics in low-income areas.

Statewide, 31% of all residents have received at least one dose, compared to Mecklenburg County at 30%.