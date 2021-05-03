© 2021 WFAE
Local News
Mecklenburg County Data Show Higher Vaccination Rates In Wealthier Neighborhoods

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 3, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
vaccination.jpg
NIAID /Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
/

Mecklenburg County has released a detailed map by ZIP code showing where the most people have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Charlotte’s wealthiest areas have the largest percentage of people who have received at least one shot.

Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 11.16.59 AM.png
Mecklenburg County

The highest rate in Mecklenburg County is in ZIP code 28207. It covers Myers Park and Eastover, with a median household income of more than $115,000. Data show 71% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine in that ZIP code.

The lowest rate in the county is a few miles away in the ZIP code 28212. It’s in east Charlotte, which includes the Coventry Woods neighborhood and the old Eastland Mall site. Its median household income is about $46,000, and only 20% of residents there have received one dose.

Overall, the county’s highest-income areas have the largest share of people who have been vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been working to close that gap by placing most of its vaccination clinics in low-income areas.

Statewide, 31% of all residents have received at least one dose, compared to Mecklenburg County at 30%.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
