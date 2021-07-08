CEO Of Charlotte's YMCA Leaving For A Job In San Diego

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte says its president and CEO Todd Tibbits will step down in August. The organization said in a statement that Tibbits is leaving to take the CEO position at the YMCA in San Diego - the largest in the country. The move will allow Tibbits to be closer to family.

“We are thankful to Todd for his leadership, especially during the most challenging times our Y faced this past year, and wish him and his family the very best as they establish themselves in San Diego,” board chair for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte Theresa Drew said in a statement.

Tibbits has been with Charlotte’s YMCA since March 2016. He oversaw the organization as it navigated the coronavirus pandemic, when the organization says it lost $40 million in membership and programming fees. The YMCA says its membership is now rebounding, and its day and overnight summer camps were fully booked.

The YMCA also landed an $18 million donation in April — its largest on record — from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Those funds will be used for health equity and youth initiatives that will focus at first on the West Boulevard and Beatties Ford Road areas.

The YMCA’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, Cesar Silva, will step in as interim president and CEO. He has been with the organization since spring 2020. He was part of the leadership teams at the YMCAs in Houston and St. Louis.

“We have strong plans in place for the remainder of 2021,” Silva said. “I’m looking forward to leading the team as they carry out these plans, with a focus on welcoming our members back and serving our community’s needs.”

The YMCA says its board will start immediately searching for a replacement.