Photos: Female Arab Athletes On The Rise

By Claire O'Neill
Published July 27, 2012 at 11:39 AM EDT
1 of 13  — Amal Mohammad Awad, basketball, Qatar
Amal Mohammad Awad, basketball, Qatar
2 of 13  — Ali'a Madani, weightlifting, Sudan
Ali'a Madani, weightlifting, Sudan
3 of 13  — Bahya Mansour Al-Hamad, shooting, Qatar
Bahya Mansour Al-Hamad, shooting, Qatar
4 of 13  — Sudanese track and field team
Sudanese track and field team
5 of 13  — Dana Hussain, track and field, Iraq
Dana Hussain, track and field, Iraq
6 of 13  — Fatma Al Nabhani, tennis, Oman
Fatma Al Nabhani, tennis, Oman
7 of 13  — Feta Ahamada, track and field, Comoros
Feta Ahamada, track and field, Comoros
8 of 13  — Miriam Hussein, basketball, Somalia
Miriam Hussein, basketball, Somalia
9 of 13  — Olla Mourad, tennis, Qatar
Olla Mourad, tennis, Qatar
10 of 13  — Miriam Al Suwaidi and Fatma Al Suwaidi, handball, Qatar
Miriam Al Suwaidi and Fatma Al Suwaidi, handball, Qatar
11 of 13  — Retag Asaiah, discus, Libya
Retag Asaiah, discus, Libya
12 of 13  — Sarra Besbes, fencing, Tunisia
Sarra Besbes, fencing, Tunisia
13 of 13  — Woroud Sawalha, track and field, Palestine
Woroud Sawalha, track and field, Palestine

The Olympics have come a long way since the days of scantily clad Greek men throwing javelins. It wasn't until 1900 that women competed for the first time. And for the first time ever this year, Saudi Arabia is allowing women to compete in the Olympics. ( Though even that's complicated.)

Capturing the zeitgeist, Brigitte Lacombe was commissioned by the Qatar Museums Authority to photograph about 80 female athletes from 20 Arab countries. Her series, Hey'Ya: Arab Women in Sport, is currently on display at Sotheby's auction house in London. (Hey'Ya translates roughly from colloquial Arabic to "let's go.") The photos also recently comprised the cover story of Financial Times magazine.

Not all the women in these photographs are going to the Olympics, but a few are; according to the exhibit literature, Lacombe wanted to photograph athletes at all levels, like the Jeddah Green Team, a women's basketball team in Saudi Arabia that is not allowed to practice publicly. She also photographed Woroud Sawalha, a runner from Palestine who qualified for the Olympics this year but didn't have an actual track to train on.

In the introduction to a forthcoming book about the photographs, Gina Alhadeff describes a photo of Ali'a Madani, a weightlifter from Sudan: "If I had to choose an emblem for the whole series, for the project of portraying not just the rigors of the sports, but also the happy endings awaiting women who want to practice them ... this would be it: the weight is off her shoulders. She can play now."

More about this series, including video portraits by the photographer's sister, Marian Lacombe, can be found in this feature article in Financial Times magazine.

Copyright 2020 NPR.

