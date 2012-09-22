The Movie Michael Peña Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered seriesMovies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actor Michael Peña, whose credits includeCrash, World Trade Center, and End of Watch , which opened in theaters this weekend, the movie he could watch a million times is Woody Allen'sBroadway Danny Rose .

Interview Highlights



On when he first saw Broadway Danny Rose

"I saw Broadway Danny Rose, I think, you know, when I first started acting. The thing that I loved was the storytelling."

On what he learned from the characters

"It opens up and you have these comedians, they're doing amazing jokes, and they're really funny and inventive. You know, you get into the world of what it means to be a comic."

On his favorite scene in the movie

"It's a movie about the absurd. One of my favorite scenes is a scene where he has this woman playing music with wine glasses. He's trying to pitch her to the guy and I forgot how it goes exactly but he's like: 'Not one lesson, never taken one lesson!'"

On why he loves watching the film



"For some reason it just tickles my funny bone every time I see that movie. You know, if I'm going through the guide and [I see] Broadway Danny Rose, it's almost like an event."









