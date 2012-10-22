Sandwich Monday: The Grilled Cheese Doughnut

Celebrity couples always get our attention: Kim & Kanye, Brangelina, Gosling & Totenberg. The Grilled Cheese Doughnut is just such a pairing: Two titans together as one. We'll call it Gronut.

/ NPR A cross section.

Take a glazed doughnut, slice it open, flip both halves around so they're cut-side out, slap on some cheese, and grill it in butter. We think Ohio's did it first, and we're guessing they did a better job than we did.

Ian: Ew. I think the proper pronunciation here is "grilled cheese DO NOT."

Blythe: It's a panono.

Eva: Doughnuts are so versatile! No bread? Make a doughnut grilled cheese! No milk? Pour donuts on your cereal!

Ian: What could be more American than this? If they really want to look like men of the people, I think President Obama and Governor Romney should wear these on their lapels tonight.

Leah: It's nice to think that all the cheese in my arteries will have a flotation device.

/ NPR In process.

Ian: Looking through the doughnut hole is like looking through a little window to the inside of me. It's all melted cheese in there, too.

Blythe: This Kraft Single is more like Kraft Single-with-seven-cats.

Eva: A word of warning: do not dunk this in coffee.

Robert: Goes great with the insulinccino though.

[The verdict: it's possible we made an error using American cheese, but this wasn't very good. We'll keep trying until we get it right, or at least until we have to buy new pants.]

/ NPR Robert does not approve.

Sandwich Monday is a regular feature from the staff of "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me..." Sandwich Monday has no nutritional or educational value whatsoever, may cause heartburn, and it's possible that reading it will make your eyes fat.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.