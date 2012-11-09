Martha Stewart Plays Not My Job

For 30 years, Martha Stewart has been teaching people how to be classy, useful, attractive and elegant, with her books, TV shows, magazines and websites. Though we'd like her to declare Wait Wait one of her trademark "good things," we can't promise that's going to happen.

Stewart is known for helping people come up with great do-it-yourself projects, so we've invited her to play a game called "It's a bad thing." Three questions about not-so-great projects somebody actually put together and displayed on the Internet, as helpfully collected by BuzzFeed in their list of 29 Absolutely Terrible Craft Ideas.

