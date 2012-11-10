© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

A Veteran's Standing Ovation, 70 Years In The Making

By Tina Antolini
Published November 10, 2012 at 12:10 AM EST
This month, a symphony composed by World War II veteran Harold Van Heuvelen had its premiere.
This month, a symphony composed by World War II veteran Harold Van Heuvelen had its premiere.

When you reach a certain age, big life surprises tend to come few and far between, unless you're Harold Van Heuvelen. Van, as everyone calls him, has had a blockbuster week full of dreams fulfilled. The story of his dream starts more than 70 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941.

Van Heuvelen enlisted in the Army after Pearl Harbor. He was posted to a base in New Orleans as an instructor for recruits. He spent the war stateside, training men who were being shipped out to Europe and the South Pacific.

"When the peace came along in Europe in April of 1945, we just practically sat there without anything to do," he says. "Most of the gentlemen drew house plans because they were thinking they were going to get out of the service pretty soon. And I wrote a symphony."

Van Heuvelen started composing at age 8 and studied music in college, writing a violin concerto when he was only a junior. The symphony, though, was a huge undertaking: more than 200 pages of music, which he wrote thinking he might still be sent overseas.

"The rumor was that we were going to be shipped to Japan," he says. "And then Hiroshima/Nagasaki came along, and that ended the war completely."

Van Heuvelen finished the symphony and even got it in front of Leonard Bernstein a few years after the war. But he wound up getting a job teaching music in the public schools of Bismarck, N.D.

"So I didn't have a lot of time to promote it," he says. "It pretty much sat on the shelf for 70 years."

The story could have ended there. Click the audio link on this page to learn how Van Heuvelen's opus was revived decades later and finally saw its debut.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeWeekend Edition Saturday
Tina Antolini
Tina Antolini is a Peabody Award-winning storyteller and radio producer. She grew up in rural Maine and studied ethnomusicology at Stanford University and at Hampshire College, where she earned her B.A. in 2004. She attended the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies as part of her senior thesis project at Hampshire, and began working in public radio immediately upon graduating.