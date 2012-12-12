Mom And Pop And Hoboken: Portraits In Mile Square City

Exactly 97 years ago today, Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken. A few decades later, On the Waterfront, starring a young Marlon Brando, was filmed there. The small New Jersey city, which sits on the Hudson just across from Manhattan, has a storied past of which locals are fiercely proud.

That's what photographer John Delaney is trying to capture in his series Hoboken Passing: Mile Square City's history, as told by its longtime business-owners. What started as a digital photography masters thesis has turned into an ongoing documentary project. And having worked with legendary photographers Richard Avedon and Irving Penn, Delaney knows how to make a portrait.

1 of 16 — Chickie, owner of Chickies Luncheonette, which has been closed since Hurricane Sandy. Delaney says this local haunt is "one of those places where you walk in, and everyone turns around and says, 'Who are you?' " Chickie, owner of Chickies Luncheonette, which has been closed since Hurricane Sandy. Delaney says this local haunt is "one of those places where you walk in, and everyone turns around and says, 'Who are you?' " / John Delaney 2 of 16 — Dom at Dom's Bakery. His claim to fame, Delaney says, is that Frank Sinatra would have his bread flown out to Hollywood every week. Dom at Dom's Bakery. His claim to fame, Delaney says, is that Frank Sinatra would have his bread flown out to Hollywood every week. / John Delaney 3 of 16 — Stevie, butcher at Truglio's Meat Market Stevie, butcher at Truglio's Meat Market / John Delaney 4 of 16 — Ivan, a baker at Antique Bakery, claims that their oven hasn't been turned off for more than 100 years, according to Delaney. Ivan, a baker at Antique Bakery, claims that their oven hasn't been turned off for more than 100 years, according to Delaney. / John Delaney 5 of 16 — John, owner of Fiore's Deli, which claims to have the best "mutz," or mozzarella John, owner of Fiore's Deli, which claims to have the best "mutz," or mozzarella / John Delaney 6 of 16 — Jimmy, butcher at Truglio's Meat Market Jimmy, butcher at Truglio's Meat Market / John Delaney 7 of 16 — Patty, cook and owner at Piccolo's Clam Bar, standing in the "Sinatra room" Patty, cook and owner at Piccolo's Clam Bar, standing in the "Sinatra room" / John Delaney 8 of 16 — Miguel, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair. This room, Delaney says, was completely underwater after Hurricane Sandy, and the business had to relocate. Miguel, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair. This room, Delaney says, was completely underwater after Hurricane Sandy, and the business had to relocate. / John Delaney 9 of 16 — Adan, assistant baker at Antique Bakery Adan, assistant baker at Antique Bakery / John Delaney 10 of 16 — Emma has worked at Chickies Luncheonette for 25 years; it has been closed since Hurricane Sandy. Emma has worked at Chickies Luncheonette for 25 years; it has been closed since Hurricane Sandy. / John Delaney 11 of 16 — Esther at Dom's Bakery Esther at Dom's Bakery / John Delaney 12 of 16 — Stefan, owner of Babylon Comic Books, which closed after Hurricane Sandy Stefan, owner of Babylon Comic Books, which closed after Hurricane Sandy / John Delaney 13 of 16 — Giovanni, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair. Their claim to fame, Delaney says, is that they haven't dusted in 50 years. Giovanni, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair. Their claim to fame, Delaney says, is that they haven't dusted in 50 years. / John Delaney 14 of 16 — Miguel, assistant baker at Antique Bakery Miguel, assistant baker at Antique Bakery / John Delaney 15 of 16 — Eva of Babylon Comic Books, now closed Eva of Babylon Comic Books, now closed / John Delaney 16 of 16 — Norberto, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair Norberto, cobbler at Giovanni D'Italia Shoe Repair / John Delaney

"I kind of fell in love with these little multigenerational, old businesses that were ... community centers," Delaney says on the phone. "I realized that because this town is transforming so fast into a commuter town, a lot of these places can't afford the rent, so I wanted to capture that."

Delaney quickly learned that this effort is a race against the clock. Many of Hoboken's small businesses — even ones he had just photographed — didn't survive Hurricane Sandy, let alone the economy.

"I gained a lot of weight doing this," Delaney says. Which would be hard to avoid if you're spending time with John at Fiore's, who claims to have the best "mutz" (or mozzarella) around. Or with Ivan at Antique Bakery, who claims their oven hasn't been turned off in 100 years. Or with Dom of Dom's Bakery, who used to literally fly fresh bread out to Sinatra in Hollywood.

Each of these business owners has a source of pride. At Giovanni's D'Italia Shoe Repair, Delaney says, they bragged about how long they had gone without dusting. But then Hurricane Sandy came along and washed all that dust — and that claim to fame — away. Giovanni's managed to stay open but has since relocated. Other shops and delis were not as lucky. And whatever happens moving forward, Delaney hopes to capture it.

