Sandwich Monday: The Mighty McRib Returns

[ Note: Every year we celebrate the return of the McRib to McDonald's menus by not eating one. Below, our original review, with some updates.]

Once again, the signs outside McDonald's say "McRib is Back!" My girlfriend pointed out that it is indeed back. And front, and other parts probably best not to mention.

Eva: This reminds me of particleboard, but with meat.

Ian: It's Particlemeat.

Mike: In the Garden of Eden, God made Eve out of Adam's rib. Then he made Grimace out of a McRib.

/ NPR Note how the onions and pickles cower together in the center.

You may notice that this year, the McRib has arrived later than usual. Usually, it shows up on menus in October.

Mike: The Shamrock Shake goes with St.Patrick's Day. Why does the McRib come out in October?

Ian: Halloween. It's non-food wearing a food costume.

Eva: Or because it's the living dead.

/ NPR In this case, "Created Just For You" sounds like a threat.

Peter: I think it only comes out once a year because you need that long to forget it. Like childbirth.

Mike: Or because the gestation period of whatever freakish animal this comes from is 12 months long.

/ NPR Eva tries it.

Mike: What is this? On the box, it should say "No Animals Were Harmed In The Making of this Sandwich."

Peter: Now that I've had a bite, I'd like to go eat my actual lunch, but I'm afraid to eat.

Ian: Your stomach no longer trusts your hands and mouth.

[The verdict: it doesn't matter. The McRib is just something you have to do. Like puberty. The McRib is like puberty.]

[P.S. Check out this piece about the meat science behind the McRib.]

