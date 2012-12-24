For Many, Christmas Morning Means Beloved Breakfasts

Because Christmas Day means good cheer and good food for many, All Things Considered asked you to describe what you eat on the holiday — whether you celebrate Christmas or not. You told us about tamales, pickled squid, homemade soup and (of course) Chinese food.

You also told us about special breakfasts — and the special people who have shared these treats with you, like Susan Tannewtiz-Karnes' childhood neighbor, Mrs. Lawrence, who delivered a tea cake each year to Susan's family in Johnson City, Tenn. And listener Lisa Prugh offered up her late mother-in-law Janice's chocolate waffles, part of the Prugh family's holiday tradition for more than 40 years.

Recipe: Janice Prugh's Chocolate Waffles

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 cup sugar

2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 large eggs, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla

A pinch of cream of tartar

Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and sugar into a bowl and make a well in the center of the dry ingredients.

In a separate bowl, mix buttermilk, egg yolks and vanilla, then pour into the dry ingredients and combine.

Beat egg whites with cream of tartar in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Gradually fold the beaten whites into the batter, 1/3 at a time.

Prepare waffles following directions for your waffle iron. If you like, serve with vanilla ice cream on top.

Recipe courtesy of Lisa Prugh

Recipe: Mrs. Lawrence's English Tea Cake

For the Cake

1/3 cup melted butter, cooled

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon grated orange peel

1 egg, at room temperature

1 yeast cake, or 1 package of dry yeast

1/2 cup water, at 110 to 115 degrees

1/2 cup warm milk

1/2 cup golden raisins

3 tablespoons citron

3 cups bread flour (all-purpose flour is also OK)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon nutmeg

For the filling

1/4 pound butter (1 stick), very soft

1 cup powdered sugar

A dash of vanilla

Stir melted butter, sugar, orange peel and egg together in a large warm bowl (make sure the butter has cooled so as not to cook the egg). Set aside.

Following directions on the package, dissolve yeast pack in warm water. Let sit 3 to 5 minutes. Add in warm milk, raisins and citron and stir together. Set aside.

Sift together flour, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

Stir softened butter, powdered sugar and vanilla together until it reaches a spreading consistency. Set aside.

Add yeast mixture to butter mixture and stir to blend. Add flour mixture to milk mixture, a little at a time, until all is added. Let dough rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 to 2 hours.

Knead the dough with flour (about ½ cup) for about 10 minutes. Dough will be very elastic and light. Divide in half and form two balls. Press dough into two 8-inch round pans and let rise again for 1 to 2 hours.

Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Cool thoroughly, split and spread with filling mixture. Wrap loaves in foil and reheat at 350 degrees for 15 minutes before eating.

Recipe courtesy of Mrs. Lawrence's granddaughter, Laura

