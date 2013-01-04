Pop Culture Happy Hour: In Which We Make New Resolutions And Face Old Ones Listen • 50:23

This week's podcast is a bit more contemplative than most, as we go back to the New Year's resolutions we made last time it rolled around to January ( we also made some in 2011!) and consider how we did. Some of us set concrete goals while some of us left ourselves a lot of wiggle room, but we all take the opportunity to think about how we did or didn't — sometimes by conscious choice — pursue what we thought we would.

We also, logically enough, take up the task for the upcoming year, returning again to a theme of wanting to find, explore, and share more stuff that we think is wonderful. Basically, it's a very sappy week around the ol' PCHH table, so strap in.

And then, because it's not a 2013 episode without some probably doomed fortune-telling, we make predictions for the coming year. And yes, I give you my projected major Oscar winners before the nominations are even out, and yes, I will probably be wrong because I am a terrible prognosticator, but darn it, when I say I'm going to make a prediction, I'm going to make a prediction. I wear my likely wrongness with pride.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. For Stephen, it's a new record from an artist he likes a lot; for Trey, it's a show he had abandoned for quite a while; for Glen, it's a new companion; and for me, it's a movie I always meant to see this year and didn't until just lately.

