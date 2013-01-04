© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: In Which We Make New Resolutions And Face Old Ones

By Linda Holmes
Published January 4, 2013 at 9:58 AM EST
Pop Culture Happy Hour: In Which We Make New Resolutions And Face Old Ones

This week's podcast is a bit more contemplative than most, as we go back to the New Year's resolutions we made last time it rolled around to January ( we also made some in 2011!) and consider how we did. Some of us set concrete goals while some of us left ourselves a lot of wiggle room, but we all take the opportunity to think about how we did or didn't — sometimes by conscious choice — pursue what we thought we would.

We also, logically enough, take up the task for the upcoming year, returning again to a theme of wanting to find, explore, and share more stuff that we think is wonderful. Basically, it's a very sappy week around the ol' PCHH table, so strap in.

And then, because it's not a 2013 episode without some probably doomed fortune-telling, we make predictions for the coming year. And yes, I give you my projected major Oscar winners before the nominations are even out, and yes, I will probably be wrong because I am a terrible prognosticator, but darn it, when I say I'm going to make a prediction, I'm going to make a prediction. I wear my likely wrongness with pride.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. For Stephen, it's a new record from an artist he likes a lot; for Trey, it's a show he had abandoned for quite a while; for Glen, it's a new companion; and for me, it's a movie I always meant to see this year and didn't until just lately.

In the meantime, keep in touch with us — you can find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Trey, Glen, Stephen, Jess, and our producer emeritus and music director Mike.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes