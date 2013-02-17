Dear Mr. President, What's Your Name?

On-air challenge :In honor of Presidents Day, every answer is the last name of a U.S. president. You will be given a word or phrase that is a president's last name with two letters changed. You name the president. For example, given "Carpet," the answer would be "Carter."

Last week's challenge:Take the last name of a former president of a foreign country, someone well-known. Change the last letter of this name to an O and rearrange the result. You'll get the last name of someone who wanted to be president of the United States. Who are these two people?

Answers: Nelson MANDELA; Walter MONDALE

Winner: Jane Meyer of Oakland, Calif.

Next week's challenge from listener Gary Alvstad of Tustin, Calif: Name a well-known movie in two words with a total of 13 letters. Each of the two words contains the letter C. Drop both C's. The letters that remain in the second word of the title will be in alphabetical order, and the letters that remain in the first word will be in reverse alphabetical order. What movie is it?

