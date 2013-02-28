© 2020 WFAE
Richard Street, Of The Temptations, Has Died

By Sami Yenigun
Published February 28, 2013 at 1:00 PM EST
The Temptations circa 1974. They are, clockwise from the left, Dennis Edwards, Melvin Franklin, Richard Street, Otis Williams and Damon Harris.
Richard Street, for nearly three decades a member of The Temptations, has died. He is the second former member of the fabled Motown group to pass away in two weeks; last week former Tempations tenor Damon Harris died. Both singers can be heard on the 1972 hit "Papa Was A Rolling Stone."

Street and Harris joined the band at the tail end of its heyday. Harris was only with the group for four years. Street was being treated for blood clots at Saint Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas, where he died Wednesday morning. He was 70 years old.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sami Yenigun
