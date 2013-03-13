Breaking: Pope Francis Loves Opera

Here's a quick side note to today's big news ...

Immediately after the announcement of the papal election result and the name the new pope had chosen, Brian Williams of NBC News asked New York's Cardinal Edward Egan about the new pontiff, Francis.

"Your Eminence?" Williams said.

"I know him very well. I like him very much," Egan replied. "He's the cardinal archbishop in Argentina and he is a wonderful man. I think he's about 70 years old. And I think you might be interested to know, Brian, that I sent him a couple of Metropolitan Opera recordings. He's a great follower of our opera here in New York and I always say, 'When are you going to come and stay with me? We'll see something in New York.' He's a wonderful gentleman."

