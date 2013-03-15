OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's bring up our two brave contestants: Sid Solomon and Max Bernstein.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Welcome, Sid. Welcome, Max. So, Max, you are a PhD student in biology.

MAX BERNSTEIN: I am.

EISENBERG: I'm very impressed.

BERNSTEIN: Oh, thank you.

EISENBERG: What are you working on right now, may I ask? What's your project?

BERNSTEIN: I work on population genetics and evolution in microscopic worms.

EISENBERG: No idea what you're talking about, but that sounds crazy.

(LAUGHTER)

BERNSTEIN: Me neither, as it turns out.

EISENBERG: So you're growing these worms and then you're counting how they reproduce?

BERNSTEIN: Something like that.

EISENBERG: Okay, yeah, that sounds fund.

BERNSTEIN: Yeah, it's pretty awesome.

EISENBERG: That's a PhD, huh?

(LAUGHTER)

BERNSTEIN: These days anyway, yes.

EISENBERG: Excellent. Welcome to the stage.

BERNSTEIN: Oh, thank you.

EISENBERG: And Sid, you are a actor.

SID SOLOMON: I am.

EISENBERG: You're good at crossword puzzles I bet.

SOLOMON: Yeah, I do okay. I grew you in a crossword-loving family. I was very often the kid who got asked for the sports answers by my mom.

EISENBERG: Oh, yeah. Okay.

SOLOMON: You know, I always knew it was - the answer - usually Mel Ott, because there's two "T's".

EISENBERG: Oh, look at you. Fancy, right off the top of the show.

SOLOMON: I know.

EISENBERG: I like that about you, Sid.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Okay, well this game is appropriately called Got Game. In this challenge, we're going to list tokens, pieces or spaces from popular board games and you have to identify the game. Easy. For example, if I said left hand, right foot and right hand, you would say "Twister." Exactly. So here we go. Dog, top hat, thimble.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Max?

BERNSTEIN: Monopoly.

EISENBERG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Kitchen, library conservatory.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Max?

BERNSTEIN: Clue.

EISENBERG: Clue is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Molasses Swamp, Peanut Brittle House, Gumdrop Mountains.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sid?

SOLOMON: Candy Land.

EISENBERG: Candy Land. You got that.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Stock market zooms; start career; day of reckoning.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Max?

BERNSTEIN: The Game of Life.

EISENBERG: The Game of Life. That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I hated that game. I hated that game. Did you like that game?

BERNSTEIN: It was all right when I won.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: I think that's every game, right?

BERNSTEIN: Yeah.

EISENBERG: Did you like Life?

SOLOMON: I was always confused by the pegs in the cars.

EISENBERG: The children?

SOLOMON: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SOLOMON: Obviously, I still am.

EISENBERG: Marshal, sergeant, bomb.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sid?

SOLOMON: Stratego.

EISENBERG: Stratego, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Slide, home, safety zone.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sid?

SOLOMON: Chutes and Ladders.

EISENBERG: I know it, that seems like it would be. But no, that is incorrect.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BERNSTEIN: Sorry.

EISENBERG: Max, that is correct. It is Sorry.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Canada's favorite board game.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Object, action, difficult. Your hint is often when I play this, one team will get nice things like house, spatula, sad.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: When I play it, I get opaque, random, confusion. Max?

BERNSTEIN: I felt so good about this before. Let's just say Pictionary.

EISENBERG: Let's say you're right.

BERNSTEIN: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Max, you have won this round and you will be moving on to our final showdown at the end of the show.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Sid, you were a fantastic competitor. Thank you so much for being on our ASK ME ANOTHER stage.

SOLOMON: Thank you.

EISENBERG: A big hand for our first two contestants everybody.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.