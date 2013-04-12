© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Food Writer Mark Bittman Takes A Quiz About Batman

Published April 12, 2013 at 1:53 PM EDT
Mark Bittman

Mark Bittman isn't a celebrity chef, and he doesn't own a famous restaurant, and he doesn't have a cooking show. But he wrote the book on how to cook everything, aptly titled, How to Cook Everything.

We've invited him to play a game called "Holy, Bittman, Batman!" We guessing Bittman gets mistaken for the Caped Crusader all the time, so we're going to ask him three questions about Batman ... specifically, Batman & Robin, widely regarded as the very worst of all the modern Batman films.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life