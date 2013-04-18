Entirely Real Photos: Our Creepy Wax Museum Series Continues With One Direction

I can't really explain why I think wax museum pictures are so funny, but clearly, I do. And I do again.

And now, it's the members of One Direction, immortalized (sort of) at Madame Tussauds, where, at an official photocall, some girls obligingly posed with these wax figures.

Interestingly, if you've ever seen wax figures in a museum, you know that they're much more impressive from a few feet away. From as close as these girls are — let alone when touching them with your hands — they come off as, at best, monstrous and clammy.

