NPR Arts & Life

Entirely Real Photos: Our Creepy Wax Museum Series Continues With One Direction

By Linda Holmes
Published April 18, 2013 at 9:37 AM EDT
Fans pose for pictures with waxwork models of English-Irish boy band 'One Direction' at Madame Tussauds in London this week.
I can't really explain why I think wax museum pictures are so funny, but clearly, I do. And I do again.

And now, it's the members of One Direction, immortalized (sort of) at Madame Tussauds, where, at an official photocall, some girls obligingly posed with these wax figures.

Interestingly, if you've ever seen wax figures in a museum, you know that they're much more impressive from a few feet away. From as close as these girls are — let alone when touching them with your hands — they come off as, at best, monstrous and clammy.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
